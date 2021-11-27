Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android

WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11 has been spotted adding the dedicated shortcut to let users quickly forward stickers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 November 2021 15:06 IST
WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android

WhatsApp has added a dedicated forward shortcut that sits next to stickers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android has added sticker forward shortcut for beta testers
  • The update lets users forward stickers in a quick manner
  • WhatsApp users can experience the update by downloading its beta version

WhatsApp has started testing a new shortcut to let users quickly forward stickers to their contacts. The change has initially been implemented for beta testers on Android, though it may reach the masses in the coming days. It comes days after WhatsApp introduced a custom sticker maker for its desktop and Web users to let them easily create new stickers. The instant messaging app owned by Meta (formally called Facebook) has been using stickers as one of the key sources to allow individuals to express themselves using small visuals. It also allowed third parties to build stickers for the app.

As spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11 has brought the dedicated shortcut to let users quickly forward stickers. It also appeared for some beta testers on earlier versions. Gadgets 360 was able to see the update on the recent WhatsApp beta.

The forward shortcut sits next to the sticker you have in your message thread to let you instantly share with others on WhatsApp. You need to tap the shortcut and then select the contact with whom you want to share your sticker. This cuts down the normal process where you need to tap and hold the sticker and then hit the Forward button from the top bar to share it with your contacts.

WhatsApp already has a forward shortcut for images that works in a similar manner and helps you quickly share the images you have in your threads.

You can check out the update by downloading the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version after enrolling as a tester for WhatsApp on the Google Play Beta testing programme. Alternatively, you can look at the changes by sideloading the APK file of the beta version from APK Mirror.

WhatsApp introduced stickers on its platform back in October 2018. Since then, the messaging app has brought a list of updates to let people easily and more actively share stickers on the platform. It also launched stickers in Pay Mode in October this year and recently allowed Web and desktop users to start creating custom stickers to share on the platform.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Stickers, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi to Open Car Plant in Beijing With Annual Output of 300,000 Vehicles, Government Says

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  3. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  4. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale via Reliance Digital, No Registration Required
  7. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App Ahead of December Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  9. Xiaomi MIUI 13 Launch Date, Eligible Devices Tipped
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Open Car Plant in Beijing With Annual Output of 300,000 Vehicles, Government Says
  2. WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android
  3. Astronomers Find Two New Galaxies 'Hiding' Behind Curtain of Dust
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India
  5. Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
  6. Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
  7. Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Leaks Prior to Qualcomm's Big Launch
  8. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  9. Amazon Drug Peddling Case: 10 Dealers Registered at Same Address in Bhind From Where Marijuana Was Smuggled
  10. Apple Global Battery Development Chief Soonho Ahn Moves to Volkswagen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com