Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop

WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop

The change is a part of WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 December 2021 17:11 IST
WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop

WhatsApp for Android has allowed beta testers to choose their preferred skin tone for couple emojis

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has started beta testing skin tones for couple emojis
  • It was spotted under internal testing in October
  • WhatsApp may also soon let you explore Sticker Store on desktops

WhatsApp has started beta testing skin tone combinations for couple emojis on Android. The update comes a long time after the instant messaging app has allowed iOS users to pick their preferred skin tone combination for couple emojis on the iPhone. Separately, WhatsApp has reportedly started testing a new feature to let users explore the Sticker Store and find relevant stickers for their chats directly from the WhatsApp Web or desktop client. Stickers are already an intrinsic part of the messaging app and are gaining popularity among users.

As initially spotted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out skin tone combinations for couple emojis to select beta testers on Android. The change is a part of WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the rollout on the latest WhatsApp beta release, though it may take some time to reflect for all beta testing users.

If you are on the eligible beta version, you can look for skin tone combinations on the couple emojis by tapping one of them on the app.

WhatsApp was initially spotted testing skin tone combinations on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.22.8 that was released in October. Beta testers were, however, not able to see the change.

On iPhone, WhatsApp has allowed changing skin tone for the preloaded couple emojis for some time. You can tap one of the emojis to pick your preferred skin tone.

The exact timeline on when we could see skin tone combinations for couple emojis has not yet been announced. Nevertheless, considering historical records, WhatsApp may bring them for regular users in the near coming future.

WABetaInfo has additionally reported that WhatsApp is testing a new feature on its Web and desktop clients to explore its Sticker Store. It will appear once you tap the plus icon on the sticker tray, the website notes.

whatsapp web desktop sticker store image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted testing a new feature for desktop and Web users to explore Sticker Store
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The Sticker Store on WhatsApp Web and desktop will work similar to how you can explore different stickers on your mobile devices, though you cannot download a sticker pack from the store and can only pick a specific sticker from the available packs to send it in a chat.

WABetaInfo reports that the feature is initially available to beta testers on WhatsApp Desktop version 2.2147.9, though it is planned to reach users through a public release soon.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Web, WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image Tips 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup

Related Stories

WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 6
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  6. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  7. Xiaomi Said to Launch All Xiaomi 12 Series Smartphones Together
  8. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  10. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Beta Testing Skin Tone Combinations for Couple Emojis on Android, Sticker Store on Desktop
  2. Xiaomi 12 Leaked Image Tips 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  3. Bumble App Unveils New Profile Design, Revamps Matchmaking Algorithm
  4. Canadian Company Adds Shiba Inu Worth $1.5 Million to Balance Sheet: Here's Why
  5. Pokemon Go Gets Update With Native Refresh Rate Support on iOS for Higher FPS, Smoother Gameplay
  6. iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Leak via Alleged Google Play Console Listing
  7. Hack Attack Burns Bitcoin, Ethereum Worth $120 Million Stored on DeFi Protocol Badger DAO
  8. Netflix Launches 3 New Mobile Games for Android Devices
  9. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on December 6 at 12pm
  10. Microsoft Edge Starts Discouraging Users From Downloading Chrome With Prompts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com