Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Testing a Custom Privacy Setting for Profile Photos on Android

WhatsApp Spotted Testing a Custom Privacy Setting for Profile Photos on Android

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.21.2 carries references about the new profile photo privacy setting.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 October 2021 17:28 IST
WhatsApp Spotted Testing a Custom Privacy Setting for Profile Photos on Android

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp would let you hide your profile photo from specific contacts using the new setting

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android is testing a new profile photo privacy setting
  • It would allow users to hide their profile photos from specific contacts
  • WhatsApp was earlier spotted testing the same option for Last Seen status

WhatsApp for Android is in testing a profile photo privacy setting that will let users hide their profile photos from specific contacts, according to a report. The custom privacy setting may come alongside the existing options to let you show your profile photo to everyone, all contacts, and nobody. The change is said to be a part of the enhanced privacy settings that would also be a part of the Last Seen and About status updates on WhatsApp.

In the report, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo has noted that WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.21.2 carries references about the new profile photo privacy setting. A screenshot shared by the source suggests that the new setting would come through the option My contacts except… that is available alongside the existing Everyone, My contacts, and Nobody privacy options for the profile photo.

whatsapp profile photo my contacts except custom privacy setting image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is spotted testing a My contacts except... option for profile photo privacy setting
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The new setting would let you select particular contacts that you want to exclude from the people who would be able to see your profile photo.

The My contacts except… option is not likely to be limited to the profile photo privacy setting but would also be available for Last Seen and About status updates, as earlier reported by WABetaInfo.

It is currently unclear whether the change be initially limited to Android, though WABetaInfo previously showed an iPhone screenshot suggesting the same custom privacy setting for the Last Seen option.

WhatsApp back in 2017 brought the My contacts except… option for its Status function. The same option later arrived for the group privacy settings in November 2019.

Although the update has been spotted within a recent WhatsApp for Android beta release, it has not yet been available for beta testers. It is also not clear whether WhatsApp will roll out the new custom privacy setting in phases, with first arriving for profile photos and later expanding to Last Seen and About status updates.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google to Invest $1 Billion in Africa Over Five Years to Ensure Access to Fast, Cheaper Internet

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted Testing a Custom Privacy Setting for Profile Photos on Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  3. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  4. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  5. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  8. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Parliamentarian in Tonga Pushes for Bitcoin Legalisation
  2. Pinterest Launches New Advertising Features for Brands to Drive Shopping
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Testing a Custom Privacy Setting for Profile Photos on Android
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Three Colour Options
  5. Google to Invest $1 Billion in Africa Over Five Years to Ensure Access to Fast, Cheaper Internet
  6. If Facebook Is the Problem, Is a Social Media Regulator the Fix? Whistleblower Says Yes
  7. SHIB Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Over Two Days, Boosting Prices
  8. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan Win for Work on Molecular Construction
  9. Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal
  10. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com