NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing New Inline Image Style for Notifications, Biscuit Sticker Pack on Android

WhatsApp Testing New Inline Image Style for Notifications, Biscuit Sticker Pack on Android

, 21 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Testing New Inline Image Style for Notifications, Biscuit Sticker Pack on Android

Photo Credit: Android Police

WhatsApp's new inline images format in Android Pie notifications

Highlights

  • Biscuit sticker pack was spotted on WhatsApp Android beta
  • Expandable inline images in notifications in testing for Android Pie user
  • The expandable feature doesn't work for GIFs and videos

With Android 9 Pie now rolled out to the Pixel family, WhatsApp has started testing support for MessagingStyle inline images for the notification panel. WhatsApp used to show inline images in notifications earlier as well, but it looks to now support the new MessagingStyle notification format for expandable and collapsible inline images in the future. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature in the beta channel, and another notable addition spotted in Android beta is the availability of a new sticker pack called Biscuit.

Starting with the new design for inline messages in notifications, Android Police spotted this change in Android beta v2.18.291. This feature will only work on a device running Android 9 Pie, and it will allow the WhatsApp image notification to expand and collapse to show the picture's preview. The rest of text messages will show up as they used to above and below the image preview. This doesn't work for GIFs and videos, and they still show up in a small icon notifying the user that they've received it, but those won't be collapsible or expandable for preview. When an image is shared in a WhatsApp group, the photo still expands for preview, but when collapsed it shifts to the right, with the group icon sitting next to it.

The report states explicitly that this feature works only with Android Pie, and therefore all phones running on old Android versions or even Oreo won't be able to see it in beta or after the stable release as well.

Separately, WABetaInfo reports that a new sticker pack called Biscuit has been added to WhatsApp, though the Stickers feature itself is not yet available to users - it is disabled by default. Biscuit has been a popular sticker pack in Messenger for a while now, and it now looks to make its way to WhatsApp as well.

facebook WAbetainfo main Whatsapp

WhatsApp sticker pack Biscuit added to Android beta app
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Oyo Plans to Hire 2,020 Tech Experts, Engineers by 2020
Indian Startup SigTuple Awarded at Google's Demo Day Asia
Pricee
WhatsApp Testing New Inline Image Style for Notifications, Biscuit Sticker Pack on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 Pro Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart; Leaked Benchmark Shows Specs
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM Update: How to Download
  3. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus India Price Announcement on September 24, Flipkart Says
  6. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
  7. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Listed on JD.com in China, Price Tipped
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Gets Google's Digital Wellbeing Feature
  9. You Broadband Introduces 4 Months Free Plan to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  10. OnePlus 6T Set to Launch Soon, New Leak Suggests No Triple Rear Cameras
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.