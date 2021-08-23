Technology News
  • WhatsApp for Android Testing New Payment Shortcut, Desktop Users Get Beta Programme

WhatsApp for Android Testing New Payment Shortcut, Desktop Users Get Beta Programme

WhatsApp is reportedly testing the new payment shortcut with select Indian users.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 August 2021 17:18 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17 is said to carry the new payment shortcut for some users

  • WhatsApp for Android is reportedly getting a new payment shortcut
  • WhatsApp is testing a redesigned contact info screen for iPhone users
  • WhatsApp for Desktop users have received a beta programme

WhatsApp for Android appears to be getting a payment shortcut on the chat bar. The new feature is initially available for beta testers in India. Separately, WhatsApp has launched a beta programme for users on WhatsApp for Desktop to test unannounced features designed for Windows and macOS. WhatsApp for iPhone is also seen to be developing a redesigned contact info screen that is initially available for beta users and limited to business accounts. Additionally, WhatsApp is found to be working on expanding multi-device support to iPad and Android tablet users.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17 has introduced a new payment shortcut that is available on the chat bar to let users quickly send payments. This is available in addition to the existing Payment option that is located in the chat action sheet.

The payment shortcut on the chat bar appears to be provided in the middle of the Camera and Attachments button. It is also notably limited to Indian users at this moment and is said to be rolling out to beta testers. This means that the button isn't available to users in Brazil, though the payments service has been available to Brazilian users for some time. The button is also not yet available to all users in India.

whatsapp payment shortcut image wabetainfo WhatsApp for Android

WhatsApp for Android users on its recent beta version is said to have received the new payment shortcut
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is developing a similar payment shortcut for users on iPhone, and some users are reportedly able to see the shortcut next to Camera and Mic buttons.

In addition to the new payment shortcut, WhatsApp has launched a beta programme specifically to users on WhatsApp for Desktop. WABetaInfo reports that under the new programme, the Facebook-owned company has released WhatsApp beta versions for both Windows and macOS devices to let users test upcoming features. Each beta version, however, needs to be installed manually from the WhatsApp site.

Alongside testing upcoming features, WhatsApp users on the beta version can give feedback to the company if they face any issues on a developing feature. It can be done by going to WhatsApp Desktop Settings > Contact Us.

WABetaInfo has also found the redesigned contact info on WhatsApp for iPhone. This redesigning is expected to be a part of WhatsApp for iPhone beta 2.21.170.12 specifically for business accounts. It moves the existing Message, Audio, and Forward buttons from the top bar to just below the name and phone number of the contact — similar to how you see the message and call options on the regular Contacts list on the iPhone.

whatsapp new contact info interface iphone wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is found to be testing a new contact info screen for iPhone users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Separately, WhatsApp is seen to have updated multi-device support for iPad users, as tweeted by WABetaInfo. A dedicated WhatsApp for iPad app will be available to enable the new experience. Android tablet users are also expected to receive multi-device support.

 

Official details about the expanded multi-device support are yet to be announced. Nevertheless, WABetaInfo reports that it is currently under development and will be released in a future update.

WhatsApp started rolling out multi-device support in July. In its current phase, the experience is, however, limited to beta testing and is meant for users on the Web, macOS, Windows, and Portal devices.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp for iPad, WhatsApp iPad, WhatsApp for Desktop Beta Programme, WhatsApp for Desktop, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Self-Driving Startups Have a Secret Weapon for Driverless Cars: Additional Human Operators

