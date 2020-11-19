Technology News
loading
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Videos Before Sharing, ‘Read Later’ Feature Appears in Testing as Well

WhatsApp 2.20.207.2 beta for Android is found to have references that hint at the ability to mute videos.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 November 2020 11:16 IST
WhatsApp appears to enhance user experience by letting them mute videos before sharing with others

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may provide a speaker icon to let users mute videos
  • WhatsApp 2.20.130.16 beta for iPhone appears with ‘Read Later’ feature
  • WhatsApp is also apparently renaming FAQ as Help Centre

WhatsApp could soon allow users the option to mute videos before sending them to a contact or setting them as a status update. The new feature is reportedly in development for Android users in the initial stage, though it may also reach iPhone users in the future. The iPhone version of WhatsApp is also found to have a new feature in the works that is called ‘Read Later'. This new offering will essentially be an improved version of the existing Archived Chats feature.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp 2.20.207.2 beta for Android carries references of the ability to mute videos before sending them to a contact or setting them as a status update.

A screenshot posted by WABetaInfo suggests that a speaker icon would be available next to the duration and file size details of the video that users want to share. Tapping on that icon is likely to mute the video before sharing it through WhatsApp.

whatsapp mute video audio screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp seems to have a speaker icon that would allow users to mute videos
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The new feature is said to be under development and is yet to be available even for beta testing. Nevertheless, it is expected to go live for WhatsApp for Android users in a future update.

In addition to the mute video option, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on the ‘Read Later' feature that will replace the existing Archive Chats. The new feature is said to be a part of WhatsApp 2.20.130.16 beta for iPhone.

whatsapp iphone read later update screenshots wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iPhone appears to replace Archive Chats with the 'Read Later' feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Some screenshots shared by WABetaInfo suggest that the ‘Read Later' feature would let users archive certain chats for which they wouldn't receive any notifications. An Edit button will also be provided to let users select multiple chats that they want to quickly unarchive. Tapping on the Edit button will also bring an Edit Archive Settings option that will allow users to make changes to how archived chats work, as seen in a screenshot.

whatsapp read later screenshots wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to have an Edit Archive Settings option in the works
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The new ‘Read Later' feature is speculated to work alongside the new ‘Vacation Mode' that is in development for quite some time but is yet to be available to the public. And just like the mute video feature, ‘Read Later' on WhatsApp is said to be under development and is likely to be available in a future update.

WABetaInfo has also found that WhatsApp is renaming the existing FAQ option as Help Centre. The change appeared in WhatsApp 2.20.207.3 beta for Android.

Last month, WhatsApp was spotted bringing in-app support to allow users to file bug reports directly from the messaging app. The Facebook-owned company was also recently found to be testing features called join missed calls and biometric lock that could be available to users through a future update.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus Nord N100 Confirmed to Have 90Hz Refresh Rate Instead of 60Hz as Previously Believed: Report

Comment
 
 

