WhatsApp could soon allow users the option to mute videos before sending them to a contact or setting them as a status update. The new feature is reportedly in development for Android users in the initial stage, though it may also reach iPhone users in the future. The iPhone version of WhatsApp is also found to have a new feature in the works that is called ‘Read Later'. This new offering will essentially be an improved version of the existing Archived Chats feature.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp 2.20.207.2 beta for Android carries references of the ability to mute videos before sending them to a contact or setting them as a status update.

A screenshot posted by WABetaInfo suggests that a speaker icon would be available next to the duration and file size details of the video that users want to share. Tapping on that icon is likely to mute the video before sharing it through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp seems to have a speaker icon that would allow users to mute videos

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The new feature is said to be under development and is yet to be available even for beta testing. Nevertheless, it is expected to go live for WhatsApp for Android users in a future update.

In addition to the mute video option, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on the ‘Read Later' feature that will replace the existing Archive Chats. The new feature is said to be a part of WhatsApp 2.20.130.16 beta for iPhone.

WhatsApp for iPhone appears to replace Archive Chats with the 'Read Later' feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Some screenshots shared by WABetaInfo suggest that the ‘Read Later' feature would let users archive certain chats for which they wouldn't receive any notifications. An Edit button will also be provided to let users select multiple chats that they want to quickly unarchive. Tapping on the Edit button will also bring an Edit Archive Settings option that will allow users to make changes to how archived chats work, as seen in a screenshot.

WhatsApp appears to have an Edit Archive Settings option in the works

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The new ‘Read Later' feature is speculated to work alongside the new ‘Vacation Mode' that is in development for quite some time but is yet to be available to the public. And just like the mute video feature, ‘Read Later' on WhatsApp is said to be under development and is likely to be available in a future update.

WABetaInfo has also found that WhatsApp is renaming the existing FAQ option as Help Centre. The change appeared in WhatsApp 2.20.207.3 beta for Android.

Last month, WhatsApp was spotted bringing in-app support to allow users to file bug reports directly from the messaging app. The Facebook-owned company was also recently found to be testing features called join missed calls and biometric lock that could be available to users through a future update.

