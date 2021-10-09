Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Starts Beta Testing End to End Encrypted Cloud Backups on Android, iOS: Report

WhatsApp Starts Beta Testing End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups on Android, iOS: Report

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encrypted cloud backups have arrived on WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.200.14 and for select beta testers through WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.5.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 October 2021 14:46 IST
WhatsApp Starts Beta Testing End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups on Android, iOS: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp announced end-to-end encrypted cloud backups last month

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has started testing end-to-end encrypted backups
  • It helps secure chat history and media files available on WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp also appears to have a redesigned contact info in the works

WhatsApp was recently spotted testing end-to-end encrypted cloud backups. The change is rolling out to beta testers on both Android and iOS platforms, according to a report. WhatsApp's new update aims to protect backups stored on Google Drive and iCloud by giving users the option to encrypt them. The process adds an additional layer of security to message history and media files stored in WhatsApp backups. The instant messaging app was also separately spotted redesigning the contact info section of the app on Android that may soon be available to beta testers.

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp beta versions, has reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app has started testing end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for iPhone users through WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.200.14. WhatsApp is also said to have started rolling out the end-to-end encrypted backup option for select beta testers via WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.21.5.

whatsapp end to end encryption wabetainfo WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.5 is spotted to have enabled end-to-end encrypted backups
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Last month, WhatsApp announced end-to-end encrypted cloud backups as an optional feature to let users secure their message history and media files available on Google Drive and iCloud. The announcement came months after WhatsApp was spotted testing the feature internally. However, the instant messaging app has not provided a specific timeline for when the option will be available to end users.

By enabling end-to-end encrypted backups, you will be able to protect your message content backed up on WhatsApp from third parties — including Google and Apple that offer their cloud service for storing the backups. WhatsApp also claimed that even its team is not able to access the content of the backups that are end-to-end encrypted.

It is important to note that users need to remember a password that they use to add the new layer of protection to their backups. In case a user forgets their password and loses their phone, the encrypted backup would not be restored.

WhatsApp also demonstrated an option to use a 64-bit encryption key for adding the end-to-end encryption layer to backups instead of creating a new password. The screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, though, suggest that encryption key support isn't yet available for beta testers on Android. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to spot the update on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android devices.

Alongside end-to-end encrypted backups, WhatsApp is found to be testing a redesigned contact info section for Android users, where users will get the existing Chat, Audio, and Video buttons just below the profile photo of their contacts. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to suggest the redesign. Some references of the update are said to be a part of WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.6, though the changes are yet to be seen even on the latest beta release.

Previously, WhatsApp was spotted working on a redesigned contact/ group card interface on Android that appears when you tap the profile photo of a contact or a group from your chat list. That card also included Chat, Audio, and Video buttons below the profile photo of a contact or group.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp backups, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk Among Attractions at Tesla 'Giga Fest' in Germany Meant to Woo Critics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Starts Beta Testing End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups on Android, iOS: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Millionaire Continues to HODL, Says Price to Double by Year-End
  2. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  4. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Go Down in Second Major Outage in a Week
  5. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 6 Series
  6. iPhone Battery Health Percentage Found to Be of No Use
  7. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  8. Realme GT Neo Series Launch Teased, Realme GT Neo 2T Expected
  9. AirPods Pro Firmware Update Brings Conversation Boost Feature: Report
  10. Here are 5 NFT Games to Play and Earn Crypto Rewards
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Starts Beta Testing End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups on Android, iOS: Report
  2. Elon Musk Among Attractions at Tesla 'Giga Fest' in Germany Meant to Woo Critics
  3. White House Proposes Tech 'Bill of Rights' to Limit AI Harms
  4. China Adds Cryptocurrency Mining to 'Negative’ Industries Draft List to Ban Investments
  5. Facebook Bans Sale of Amazon Rainforest Conservation Areas on Its Apps
  6. SpaceX at Over $100 Billion Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  7. TCS Tops Profit Estimates on Pandemic-Led Digitisation Demand
  8. Apple-Epic Case: iPhone-Maker Appeals to Overturn Ruling It Was ‘Very Happy’ With
  9. Elon Musk Says He's Dying to Make Supersonic Electric Jets Using VTOL Technology
  10. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Went Down in Second Major Outage in a Week, Company Apologises
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com