WhatsApp Tipped to Bring Redesigned Contact Info Page, Ability to Search Specific Nearby Businesses

WhatsApp may bring a dedicated search shortcut for iOS users as a part of its redesigned Contact Info page.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 December 2021 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp started testing its in-app business directory in September

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may bring redesigned Contact Info for both Android and iOS users
  • Businesses nearby would soon be filtered on WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp may enable group admins to link their groups to community

WhatsApp is tipped to have a redesigned interface in the works for the Contact Info page. The instant messaging app is also said to be working on an option to let users filter nearby businesses when they are accessing the in-app business directory. The directory is, however, not yet available to all users. Additionally, WhatsApp has been spotted developing an ability to let group administrators link their groups to a community on iOS. It had previously appeared on WhatsApp for Android.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the redesigned Contact Info page for both Android and iOS users. It is said to be similar to the updated Business Info page that was spotted on a beta version of the app in August.

The redesigned Contact Info page also appears to have a dedicated search shortcut in place to deliver a distinct experience. It will be limited to iOS users initially, according to WABetaInfo. The redesigning would, however, be available for iOS as well as Android users in the future.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot from iOS to give us a glimpse of the redesigned Contact Info page ahead of its release for beta testers. The screenshot suggests that the new interface may look similar to how we have the default contact cards on the iPhone.

whatsapp contact info page redesign ios wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is seen to have a new interface for Contact Info page in development
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Separately, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on the filtering option that would appear when searching nearby businesses. It would help you filter results specifically for places such as restaurants, grocery stores, and clothing.

whatsapp business filter search results image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is said to be developing filters for businesses nearby
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The in-app business directory to enable searching nearby businesses was rolled out under a pilot in São Paulo in September. It has not yet expanded to users worldwide, though.

WABetaInfo has also spotted some references of allowing group administrators on iOS to link their groups to a community. The WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.22.1.1 suggested the update. The same feature to link groups to a community appeared for Android users through the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.25.17 earlier this month. It has, however, not yet been made available to beta testers.

whatsapp link groups community update wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp group admins may get the ability to link their groups to a community
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

It is important to note that WhatsApp has not yet confirmed the rollout of the reported features. It may, therefore, make some changes before their release for end users.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
