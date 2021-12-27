WhatsApp is tipped to have a redesigned interface in the works for the Contact Info page. The instant messaging app is also said to be working on an option to let users filter nearby businesses when they are accessing the in-app business directory. The directory is, however, not yet available to all users. Additionally, WhatsApp has been spotted developing an ability to let group administrators link their groups to a community on iOS. It had previously appeared on WhatsApp for Android.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the redesigned Contact Info page for both Android and iOS users. It is said to be similar to the updated Business Info page that was spotted on a beta version of the app in August.

The redesigned Contact Info page also appears to have a dedicated search shortcut in place to deliver a distinct experience. It will be limited to iOS users initially, according to WABetaInfo. The redesigning would, however, be available for iOS as well as Android users in the future.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot from iOS to give us a glimpse of the redesigned Contact Info page ahead of its release for beta testers. The screenshot suggests that the new interface may look similar to how we have the default contact cards on the iPhone.

WhatsApp is seen to have a new interface for Contact Info page in development

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Separately, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is working on the filtering option that would appear when searching nearby businesses. It would help you filter results specifically for places such as restaurants, grocery stores, and clothing.

WhatsApp is said to be developing filters for businesses nearby

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The in-app business directory to enable searching nearby businesses was rolled out under a pilot in São Paulo in September. It has not yet expanded to users worldwide, though.

WABetaInfo has also spotted some references of allowing group administrators on iOS to link their groups to a community. The WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.22.1.1 suggested the update. The same feature to link groups to a community appeared for Android users through the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.25.17 earlier this month. It has, however, not yet been made available to beta testers.

WhatsApp group admins may get the ability to link their groups to a community

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

It is important to note that WhatsApp has not yet confirmed the rollout of the reported features. It may, therefore, make some changes before their release for end users.