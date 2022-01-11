Technology News
  WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background

WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.3.1 is said to have the references about the global voice message feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 January 2022 18:55 IST
WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp was previously spotted enabling the new experience for iOS users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has been spotted developing a global voice message feature
  • The app currently stops playing a voice message when you leave the chat
  • WhatsApp voice messaging has been updated for the last few months

WhatsApp is testing a global voice message feature on Android that would let users continue to listen to voice messages even when they switch from one chat to another. The instant messaging app at present stops playing a voice message when a user leaves the chat in which that particular message is available. The update seems to allow voice message playback in the background. For the last few months, WhatsApp has been enhancing the voice message experience to convince its users to exchange more voice messages on the platform.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.3.1 has carried references about the global voice message feature. The feature has, however, not yet been made available to beta testers.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to suggest the feature. It shows an audio player interface with the ability to pause, resume, and dismiss the voice message that would appear on top of the chats list. There is also a progress bar to show the movement of the audio.

whatsapp voice message background playback image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android appears to have a new voice messaging experience in testing
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The feature appears to let users continue to listen to voice messages when they move to the default chats screen. Alongside Android, iOS users appear to get the same experience as WABetaInfo suggested its appearance on Apple's platform in October last year.

Exact details on when WhatsApp will bring the enhanced voice messaging are yet to be revealed. It is also unclear when the feature will be available to beta testers on both Android and iOS platforms.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out a voice message preview feature to let users review recordings before sending to their contacts. It also recently brought waveforms for voice messages and enabled playback speed support for audio messages.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
