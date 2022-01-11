WhatsApp is testing a global voice message feature on Android that would let users continue to listen to voice messages even when they switch from one chat to another. The instant messaging app at present stops playing a voice message when a user leaves the chat in which that particular message is available. The update seems to allow voice message playback in the background. For the last few months, WhatsApp has been enhancing the voice message experience to convince its users to exchange more voice messages on the platform.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.3.1 has carried references about the global voice message feature. The feature has, however, not yet been made available to beta testers.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to suggest the feature. It shows an audio player interface with the ability to pause, resume, and dismiss the voice message that would appear on top of the chats list. There is also a progress bar to show the movement of the audio.

WhatsApp for Android appears to have a new voice messaging experience in testing

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The feature appears to let users continue to listen to voice messages when they move to the default chats screen. Alongside Android, iOS users appear to get the same experience as WABetaInfo suggested its appearance on Apple's platform in October last year.

Exact details on when WhatsApp will bring the enhanced voice messaging are yet to be revealed. It is also unclear when the feature will be available to beta testers on both Android and iOS platforms.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out a voice message preview feature to let users review recordings before sending to their contacts. It also recently brought waveforms for voice messages and enabled playback speed support for audio messages.