WhatsApp for Android is tipped to receive the anticipated Disappearing Mode as a part of its privacy settings soon. It will let users convert all future chat threads into ephemeral chats. The feature was reportedly revealed by WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg in a WhatsApp chat in June. It appears to be available as an extension to the existing Disappearing Messages feature that allows users to delete messages in particular individual and group chats after a preset period of seven days.

In a report, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo said that the Disappearing Mode will be available as a new privacy setting to beta testers on the app. Some reference about the update reportedly appeared on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.18.7, though beta testers are yet to see the new feature in action on their devices.

WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot showing the Disappearing Mode option as a part of the privacy settings on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is said to be under development at this moment.

WhatsApp for Android appears to get a Disappearing Mode option in privacy settings

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

In June, Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg allegedly revealed the plans to roll out the Disappearing Mode in a chat with WABetaInfo. The mode would essentially enable the existing Disappearing Messages feature across all message threads on WhatsApp to make them of temporary nature.

WABetaInfo suggests that all the people you are chatting with would be notified about the update when you enable the Disappearing Mode from your end.

Alongside purportedly testing the app-wise Disappearing Mode, WhatsApp is said to be working on enhancing the available ephemeral messages feature by introducing 24-hour as well as 90-day time frames — alongside the default seven-day window after which the messages will no longer show in chats.

WhatsApp is likely to bring the Disappearing Mode to iPhone users in addition to their Android counterparts. However, the Facebook-owned company is yet to give formal details about its rollout.

Separately, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is redesigning the contact/ group card on Android that appears when you tap the profile picture of a contact or a group from your chats list. The card would show the info button next to the contact name and no longer show the profile picture of the contact or group you are looking at in the default square shape.

WhatsApp for Android may soon get a redesigned contact/ group card

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The existence of the new contact/ group card was reportedly suggested through WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.18.9. However, it is yet to be available to beta testers.