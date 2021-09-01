Technology News
  WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings

WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.18.7 is said to have carried some reference about the new feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 September 2021 16:31 IST
WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may allow users to convert new chat threads into ephemeral chats through Disappearing Mode

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Disappearing Mode said to be part of privacy settings
  • Disappearing Mode was reportedly confirmed by Facebook executives in June
  • WhatsApp for Android is found to get a redesigned contact/ group card

WhatsApp for Android is tipped to receive the anticipated Disappearing Mode as a part of its privacy settings soon. It will let users convert all future chat threads into ephemeral chats. The feature was reportedly revealed by WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg in a WhatsApp chat in June. It appears to be available as an extension to the existing Disappearing Messages feature that allows users to delete messages in particular individual and group chats after a preset period of seven days.

In a report, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo said that the Disappearing Mode will be available as a new privacy setting to beta testers on the app. Some reference about the update reportedly appeared on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.18.7, though beta testers are yet to see the new feature in action on their devices.

WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot showing the Disappearing Mode option as a part of the privacy settings on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is said to be under development at this moment.

whatsapp disappearing mode screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android appears to get a Disappearing Mode option in privacy settings
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

In June, Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg allegedly revealed the plans to roll out the Disappearing Mode in a chat with WABetaInfo. The mode would essentially enable the existing Disappearing Messages feature across all message threads on WhatsApp to make them of temporary nature.

WABetaInfo suggests that all the people you are chatting with would be notified about the update when you enable the Disappearing Mode from your end.

Alongside purportedly testing the app-wise Disappearing Mode, WhatsApp is said to be working on enhancing the available ephemeral messages feature by introducing 24-hour as well as 90-day time frames — alongside the default seven-day window after which the messages will no longer show in chats.

WhatsApp is likely to bring the Disappearing Mode to iPhone users in addition to their Android counterparts. However, the Facebook-owned company is yet to give formal details about its rollout.

Separately, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is redesigning the contact/ group card on Android that appears when you tap the profile picture of a contact or a group from your chats list. The card would show the info button next to the contact name and no longer show the profile picture of the contact or group you are looking at in the default square shape.

whatsapp contact group card android update screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may soon get a redesigned contact/ group card
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The existence of the new contact/ group card was reportedly suggested through WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.18.9. However, it is yet to be available to beta testers.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Disappearing Mode, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21


