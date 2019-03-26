Technology News

WhatsApp Dark Mode Spotted in Android Beta

, 26 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Dark Mode Spotted in Android Beta

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Dark Mode screenshots

Highlights

  • WhatsApp for Android Dark Mode was spotted in beta version 2.19.82
  • The feature hasn’t been enabled yet, so all users won’t see it
  • It has been integrated in Settings only so far

WhatsApp has updated its Android beta app to version 2.19.82, and the app teardown reveals that the company is finally making some headway with Dark Mode. This anticipated feature has cropped up quite a few times in the past, and this latest update gives us a first look at Dark Mode, hinting at an imminent launch soon. The feature is under development and isn't enabled for everyone as of yet. Recent beta versions also indicate that WhatsApp is working new forwarding features as well.

WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo found traces of the Dark Mode in the 2.19.82 beta update and has published screenshots of it as well. The tipster notes that WhatsApp has implemented the Dark Mode in Settings only, and the screenshots show the new mode applied in notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings, and even account settings.

The tipster also notes that Dark Mode on Android "won't be OLED friendly but it's based on a very dark grey colour." As mentioned, it hasn't been enabled as of yet i.e., it is disabled by default, so you won't probably see the feature, even if you have updated to the latest 2.19.82 version of Android. Dark Mode has been a work in progress since last year.

In WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.80, two new features called Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded, were spotted in the works. Forwarding Info will allow users to get more details about a forwarded message. It will let the user know how many times the message has been forwarded. Frequently Forwarded, on the other hand, is a label that will show up if one message has been forwarded more than four times.

We discussed what WhatsApp absolutely needs to do in 2019, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Dark Mode, Dark Mode
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Doom Eternal, Rage 2, Fallout 76, and Other Bethesda Games are Coming to Steam
Facebook Says Working to Limit False Stories for Indian Elections, Introduces New Tools
VIVO V15
WhatsApp Dark Mode Spotted in Android Beta
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  2. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  3. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  4. Apple Introduces Apple Card, Its Own Credit Card With Cash Back and More
  5. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  6. Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  8. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  9. Sony RX0 II Launched, an Action Camera Designed for Vloggers
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.