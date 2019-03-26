WhatsApp has updated its Android beta app to version 2.19.82, and the app teardown reveals that the company is finally making some headway with Dark Mode. This anticipated feature has cropped up quite a few times in the past, and this latest update gives us a first look at Dark Mode, hinting at an imminent launch soon. The feature is under development and isn't enabled for everyone as of yet. Recent beta versions also indicate that WhatsApp is working new forwarding features as well.

WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo found traces of the Dark Mode in the 2.19.82 beta update and has published screenshots of it as well. The tipster notes that WhatsApp has implemented the Dark Mode in Settings only, and the screenshots show the new mode applied in notifications settings, data and storage settings, chats settings, and even account settings.

The tipster also notes that Dark Mode on Android "won't be OLED friendly but it's based on a very dark grey colour." As mentioned, it hasn't been enabled as of yet i.e., it is disabled by default, so you won't probably see the feature, even if you have updated to the latest 2.19.82 version of Android. Dark Mode has been a work in progress since last year.

In WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.80, two new features called Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded, were spotted in the works. Forwarding Info will allow users to get more details about a forwarded message. It will let the user know how many times the message has been forwarded. Frequently Forwarded, on the other hand, is a label that will show up if one message has been forwarded more than four times.

