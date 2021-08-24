Technology News
  WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes

WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes

The changes are initially available through WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.18.1.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2021 19:07 IST
WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes

WhatsApp is testing a lighter green colour for Android users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta release
  • The beta release changes the existing green shade with a lighter one
  • WhatsApp beta also brings back the creation date for groups

WhatsApp for Android is getting updated with a new colour scheme that is brighter over the existing one. The change is initially provided to beta testers for testing purposes. However, it would be available publicly if the testing goes fine (as per the required results). The new colour scheme is applicable to both light and dark themes of WhatsApp and can be noticed from any of the major interface elements, including the background and the send button. The new WhatsApp beta also brings back the creation date for groups.

The changes are initially available through WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.18.1, as initially reported by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo.

whatsapp android colour app update image gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp's older (left) and newer (right) colour scheme

 

One of the most prominent changes is the new colour scheme that is available on both dark and light themes. Although WhatsApp is still using a green hue, it is lighter in shade. You'll notice the change if you compare both the older and newer WhatsApp beta release side-by-side.

The colour scheme update is visible across all major elements, including the top bar, background, and message bubbles. The change is also there for the Send button. Further, the icons in the Settings menu are also shifted from the earlier green ones to grey.

whatsapp android green colour update settings screen gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Settings menu with older (left) and newer (right) colour scheme 

 

WABetaInfo has also noticed that there is the new colour scheme even for the ring appearing over status updates and the chat share sheet.

The new WhatsApp beta version also brings a creation date for groups. It was there earlier, but the Facebook-owned company pulled the date silently for Android users. The creation date is, however, available to iPhone users for quite some time.

WhatsApp has also changed the existing “Type a message” appearing on the chat bar with a new “Message” banner. It also got changed for some beta users previously.

You can check out all the changes by downloading the latest WhatsApp beta on your Android device. The app is available to users participating in the beta programme on Google Play. Alternatively, it can be installed by sideloading WhatsApp APK beta version 2.21.18.1 from APK Mirror.


For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android Beta, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Instagram Reportedly Working on Like Button for Stories

