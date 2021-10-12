Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Manage Chats Backup Size, Community Feature for Group Conversations

WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Manage Chats Backup Size, Community Feature for Group Conversations

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.7 appears to have some references about the Manage backup size section.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 October 2021 15:03 IST
WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Manage Chats Backup Size, Community Feature for Group Conversations

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp may let you reduce chats backup size by excluding specific content

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has been spotted working on a ‘Manage backup size’ section
  • Android users may get the section to cut down their backup size
  • WhatsApp is also spotted working a feature called Community

WhatsApp is spotted working on a new section to let users manage their chat backup size and exclude specific content such as documents and photos from their cloud backup, according to a report. The change could initially be limited to Android devices and may work with the backups being stored on Google Drive. WhatsApp is also separately seen working on a feature called Community that could help provide a better group conversation experience. Both new backup size management and the Community feature are yet to be introduced for beta testing.

In a report, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo has said that the instant messaging app is working on the dedicated ‘Manage backup size' section to let users manage their backup size before uploading it to the cloud.

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.7 appears to have some references about the update. A screenshot has also been shared by WABetaInfo to suggest how the new section would allow users to manage their backup size by excluding photos, audio, or documents from their backups. However, beta testers are yet to see the changes at their end as the change is said to be under development at this moment.

whatsapp manage backup size section image wabetainfo WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android has been spotted bringing a section for managing backup size
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

At present, WhatsApp doesn't provide any backup size-related details to users from its app. Users, though, have the option in place to exclude videos from their cloud backups.

Although WhatsApp has not yet provided any official details about allowing users to manage their backup size, the change is believed to be in place to help limit backup packages before uploading them to the cloud. It could be due to a change supposedly coming to Google Drive storage for WhatsApp backups.

Google Drive currently provides unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups, though it stopped giving unlimited space for photos earlier this year. A similar move could come into place for WhatsApp backups as well in the future.

WhatsApp is also implementing end-to-end encryption on cloud backups. Last week, it started beta testing the security-focussed update on both Android and iOS devices.

Alongside the new backup section, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a Community feature. XDA Developers found some new code strings referring to the feature in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.21.6. The strings suggest that the Community feature works similar to the existing Groups offering on the app.

One of the strings found within the beta app suggests that Community and Groups may coexist on the messaging app.

WABetaInfo says the Community feature would provide users a way to organise their WhatsApp groups better. It may, however, not work have feature standalone space for group conversations — unlike groups on WhatsApp and other community-driven features available on Facebook and Twitter.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme GT Neo 2T Colour Options Teased, Tipped to Be Launched in India Soon

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Manage Chats Backup Size, Community Feature for Group Conversations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E40 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Amazfit Launches Three New Smartwatches: All the Details
  3. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  4. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick to Debut in India on October 13
  5. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  6. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  7. BGMI to Get PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events Dates Announced
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  9. HP Chromebook x360 14a With AMD Processor Launched in India
  10. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Manage Chats Backup Size, Community Feature for Group Conversations
  2. Realme GT Neo 2T Colour Options Teased, Tipped to Be Launched in India Soon
  3. Facebook Live Audio Rooms Launched for Creators, Public Figures, Groups Globally
  4. Edward Snowden Says CBDC a 'Cryptofascist Currency' Designed to Put Governments at Centre of Every Transaction
  5. Eternals Inspired by Interstellar, The Revenant, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Director Chloé Zhao Says
  6. Crypto for Animals: El Salvador President Plans to Build Pet Hospital With Bitcoin Profits
  7. HP Chromebook x360 14a With AMD Processor, 12.5 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Motorola Moto E40 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Gets Closer to $60,000, Dogecoin Value Continues to Slip
  10. iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2 Released to Fix Messages Photo Bug, Security Flaw; watchOS 8.0.1 Debuts as Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com