Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Camera Interface, Ability to Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone

WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Camera Interface, Ability to Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.1.1 is said to have the references about the enhanced deletion authority for group admins.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 December 2021 13:56 IST
WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Camera Interface, Ability to Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp appears to be giving more power to group admins to limit fake news circulation

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is found to be working on a new in-app camera interface
  • It changes the position of the Flash shortcut
  • WhatsApp may extend ‘Delete for Everyone’ to group admins

WhatsApp has been spotted testing a new in-app camera interface for Android devices. It appears to change the position of the Flash shortcut and redesign the Switch Camera button. Separately, WhatsApp is found to be testing the ability to let group administrators delete any specific messages for everyone in the group. This appears to help give group admins more power to limit spam and misinformation that is quite common among regular WhatsApp groups despite years long debates and strong criticism.

As reported by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.1.2 has been released that carries references about the redesigned in-app camera. The new experience is not yet live for beta testers, though it is suggested to be a part of an internal testing.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to suggest the redesigned camera on WhatsApp. It brings the Flash shortcut to the top-right corner from the bottom left and adds a circular shade to the Switch Camera button. In place of the Flash shortcut, the new in-app camera interface gives access to your recent photos from the bottom-left corner.

whatsapp camera update android image wabetainfo gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new in-app camera interface (left) vs its existing version (right)
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo, Gadgets 360

 

Exact details on when exactly we could see the updated camera on WhatsApp are yet to be revealed. Also, since the reported information is from the internal testing, we may see some changes in the interface that will finally be provided to the general public.

In addition to the new camera experience, WABetaInfo has separately informed that WhatsApp is testing the ability to allow group admins to delete messages in their groups for all members. This seems to be an extension of the existing ‘Delete for Everyone' feature that WhatsApp had introduced back in 2017.

WhatsApp does allow users to delete their messages in individual chats as well as groups for everyone using the Delete for Everyone feature. However, it has not yet enabled group admins to use the feature to delete messages sent by the members of their groups for everyone.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that the members will see a notice on the messages deleted by group admins that reads, “This was removed by an admin.”

whatsapp android group admins delete for everyone feature update screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted testing the ability to let group admins delete messages for everyone
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The addition would essentially help group admins remove messages circulating fake news and misinformation for all members in their groups.

Group admins on WhatsApp already have features including the ability to restrict members from sending messages to their groups and prevent members from make any unwanted group information edits.

WhatsApp has not yet provided any details about when we could see the update pertaining to group admins. Nevertheless, WABetaInfo has mentioned that its indication was found in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.1.1. This suggests that we could see the enhanced deletion feature for group admins coming at least to beta testers sometime early next year.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp camera, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ola Raises $500-Million Loan From Global Investors Ahead of Stock Market Debut in 2022

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Camera Interface, Ability to Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  5. Nothing Ear 1 to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
  6. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  7. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  8. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: All Details
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
#Latest Stories
  1. Bulletproof iPhone: Caviar Showcases Armoured Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Series
  2. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Camera Interface, Ability to Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone
  3. Ola Raises $500-Million Loan From Global Investors Ahead of Stock Market Debut in 2022
  4. Water on Mars: ESA's ExoMars Discovers Hidden Reserrvoir on the Planet’s Grand Canyon
  5. Twitter in 2021: A Look Back at Key Features Introduced, and Removed, This Year
  6. Zoom Joins Meta, Microsoft as the Newest Member of Tech Industry Counterterrorism Group GIFCT
  7. iQoo 9 May Offer 120W Fast Charging Support, 3C Certification Site Listing Tips
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing; May Feature Exynos 850, Android 12
  9. PUBG: New State Downtime Announced for December 16 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
  10. ShareChat Raises $266 Million in Fresh Funding for Valuation of $3.7 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com