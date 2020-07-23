Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature May Be Called Linked Devices, Advanced Search Mode Spotted in Latest Beta

WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature May Be Called Linked Devices, Advanced Search Mode Spotted in Latest Beta

A new Linked Devices section was discovered that will show users all the synced devices and let you add a new one.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2020 16:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature May Be Called Linked Devices, Advanced Search Mode Spotted in Latest Beta

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp bumps latest Android beta version to 2.20.196.8

Highlights
  • WhatsApp advanced search mode was spotted in beta in April as well
  • WhatsApp is working to allow four devices to sync at once
  • WhatsApp ‘Linked Devices’ section will allow users to add new devices

WhatsApp has released a new Android beta update and it reportedly leaks some of the upcoming features that the social giant may be working on. This latest WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta for Android gives us a glimpse on two anticipated features – advanced search mode and multiple device support. WhatsApp has been reported to be working on the ability to let one account run on multiple devices, and this latest beta gives us a glimpse on how the UI will look like, and what it may be possibly called. Furthermore, advanced search mode has also been in the works since a while, and this new beta shows some UI improvements that the company has made for the feature.

WABetaInfo has dug inside the latest WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta for Android to uncover some new features that the social messaging app may be working on. The first one to be spotted was the heavily rumoured multiple device feature. Screenshots of this feature show WhatsApp is actively working to create the UI for this multiple device feature. Based on the screenshots, WhatsApp may be calling it ‘Linked Devices' and it is accessed through the three dots icon found on the top right of the screen. This feature will let you use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without having to log out of one - which is the case currently. The social giant is working to allow four devices to sync at once, the tracker reports.

The new ‘Linked Devices' feature should also sync data across devices for seamless accessibility. This new Linked Devices section will help the user to add a new device and, like the current WhatsApp Web/Desktop section, it reports all linked devices to your WhatsApp account. This feature is currently under development and cannot be seen even when you've installed the latest beta.

whatsappAdv Search wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp new beta for Android reveals UI improvements for advanced search mode

Furthermore, WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta for Android also reportedly reveals UI improvements for the work-in-progress advanced search mode. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot that shows how this feature may work, allowing users to narrow down their search to photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, and even documents. This feature was recently spotted in April in WhatsApp v2.20.117 beta for Android. This feature is also still under development and may not be seen even if you're on the latest beta version.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Android Beta, WhatsApp for Android, Multiple Devices, Advances Search Mode, Linked Devices
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, Dell G3 15 With 10th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
Realme 6i, Future Phones Won’t Include Banned Chinese Apps, Promises Realme

Related Stories

WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature May Be Called Linked Devices, Advanced Search Mode Spotted in Latest Beta
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  4. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  5. OnePlus Nord Blue Marble 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale From August 6
  6. Airtel Takes on Jio With ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer for Prepaid Users
  7. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  8. Realme V5 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support Revealed
  9. Dell Launches Four New Gaming Laptops in India Starting at Rs. 73,990
  10. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Forza Motorsport 8 in ‘Early Development’ for Xbox Series X, Windows 10. Here’s a Trailer
  2. Halo Infinite Gameplay Trailer Gives Us Nine Minutes of Master Chief in Single-Player
  3. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 2,398 Recharge Plan, Brings ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer
  4. LG Display Posts Widened Loss Amid Weak TV Demand
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G SoC Debuts for Mid-Range Smartphones
  6. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500, Now Retail at Rs. 3,999
  7. Twitter Reports Highest Ever Growth in Monetisable Daily Active Users, Reaches 186 Million
  8. Huawei Freebuds 3i Noise Cancelling Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 9,990, to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity
  10. Xbox Series X Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com