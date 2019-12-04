Technology News
  WhatsApp Spotted Adding Dark Mode Elements to Avatar Images, VoIP Screen on Android

WhatsApp Spotted Adding Dark Mode Elements to Avatar Images, VoIP Screen on Android

The latest WhatsApp changes are a part of the app’s beta version 2.19.354.

4 December 2019
WhatsApp Spotted Adding Dark Mode Elements to Avatar Images, VoIP Screen on Android

WhatsApp seems to bring a deeper Dark Mode integration its Android app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta for Android includes new avatar images
  • There is a VoIP screen with Dark Mode elements
  • WhatsApp appears to have Dark Mode in the works for quite some time

WhatsApp has been working on the Dark Mode for its Android and iPhone app for some time. But now, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version indicated some notable tweaks pertaining to the ongoing development. The beta update appears to include new avatar placeholders for the Dark Mode. Similarly, there is a new VoIP screen with dark elements. This screen surfaces once a user receives a WhatsApp call. The new changes are a part of the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android. However, they aren't visible to the public just yet.

The fresh series of Dark Mode-focussed changes exist in the WhatsApp beta version 2.19.354 for Android. This new update includes the avatar images (or placeholder icons) for broadcasts, individual profiles, and groups with a grey background. These would be visible to the users once the Dark Mode is enabled, reports WhatsApp beta watcher WABetaInfo.

whatsapp android dark mode avatar images wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp seems to bring new avatar images to match the Dark Mode
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp by default has the avatar images with a green background -- matching the dark green ribbon available at the top.

Alongside the new avatar images, the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android devices seems to have the new VoIP screen dark elements to support the Dark Mode. The new screen will continue to have the green background that exists on the current VoIP screen, but with a darker tint to reduce eyestrain to some extent. It is likely that WhatsApp would make further interface-level changes before bringing the Dark Mode to the public.

whatsapp android dark mode voip screen wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp could bring a new VoIP screen with dark elements
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

That being said, the latest tweaks aren't visible publicly. You can, however, download the latest WhatsApp beta version on your Android device directly via Google Play beta programme or through its APK from APK Mirror.

Last week, WhatsApp brought its beta version 2.19.348 for Android devices that was spotted adding a self-destructing ‘Delete messages' feature. The addition could allow users to choose how long they want a new message to be visible to their contacts.

The anticipated Dark Mode is also apparently in the development for many months. It was also spotted testing on iPhone last month. Nonetheless, the Facebook-owned company is yet to showcase its development formally.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Dark Mode, WhatsApp
WhatsApp Spotted Adding Dark Mode Elements to Avatar Images, VoIP Screen on Android
