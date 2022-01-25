WhatsApp is seen developing a new section called “Community Home” where it would list all groups linked to a certain community and help users manage their groups. The change has not yet been made available to the public. However, it has been suggested through a new WhatsApp for Android beta version. WhatsApp Community has appeared as one of the ongoing developments by the instant messaging app for the last few months. The feature may provide a new way for users to organise their WhatsApp groups under one roof.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.1 has carried references about the Community Home that would be available to users through a future update. A screenshot detailing the new addition shows that WhatsApp would use Community Home as a section where multiple groups under one WhatsApp community will be available.

Users would get the option to manage their groups through Community Home. There will also be a feature to edit a particular community from the section, as seen from the screenshot.

WhatsApp appears to have Community Home as a section for keeping and managing multiple groups

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Exact details on how WhatsApp would use the Community Home section are yet to be revealed. However, WABetaInfo reports that the feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp was initially spotted working on the new Community feature in November. It is believed to be a new place where group admins would get more control over their groups on WhatsApp.

The Community feature may, however, not work as standalone space for group conversations. This would be aimed to keep Groups coexist with Community on the messaging app.

WhatsApp has also added two new localisations through its latest beta release. These are namely Amharic (an Afro-Asiatic language) and Somali (the official language of Somalia, Somaliland, and Ethiopia). With these two new additions, the app owned by Facebook parent Meta is now supporting more than 40 languages in total.