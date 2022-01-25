Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android Appears With ‘Community Home’ Where Multiple Groups Could Be Listed Under One Roof

WhatsApp for Android Appears With ‘Community Home’ Where Multiple Groups Could Be Listed Under One Roof

The latest update has been suggested through WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.1.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 January 2022 10:48 IST
WhatsApp for Android Appears With ‘Community Home’ Where Multiple Groups Could Be Listed Under One Roof

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp may bring Community as a feature to enhance group management

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s Community Home may work as place for keeping multiple groups
  • Users would also get option to edit Community through Community Home
  • WhatsApp has added two new localisations through the latest release

WhatsApp is seen developing a new section called “Community Home” where it would list all groups linked to a certain community and help users manage their groups. The change has not yet been made available to the public. However, it has been suggested through a new WhatsApp for Android beta version. WhatsApp Community has appeared as one of the ongoing developments by the instant messaging app for the last few months. The feature may provide a new way for users to organise their WhatsApp groups under one roof.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.1 has carried references about the Community Home that would be available to users through a future update. A screenshot detailing the new addition shows that WhatsApp would use Community Home as a section where multiple groups under one WhatsApp community will be available.

Users would get the option to manage their groups through Community Home. There will also be a feature to edit a particular community from the section, as seen from the screenshot.

whatsapp android community home update screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to have Community Home as a section for keeping and managing multiple groups
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Exact details on how WhatsApp would use the Community Home section are yet to be revealed. However, WABetaInfo reports that the feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp was initially spotted working on the new Community feature in November. It is believed to be a new place where group admins would get more control over their groups on WhatsApp.

The Community feature may, however, not work as standalone space for group conversations. This would be aimed to keep Groups coexist with Community on the messaging app.

WhatsApp has also added two new localisations through its latest beta release. These are namely Amharic (an Afro-Asiatic language) and Somali (the official language of Somalia, Somaliland, and Ethiopia). With these two new additions, the app owned by Facebook parent Meta is now supporting more than 40 languages in total.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Community, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Accused of Tracking Data Without Users' Permission by US Justice Officials

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android Appears With ‘Community Home’ Where Multiple Groups Could Be Listed Under One Roof
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Micromax In Note 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, AMOLED Display Goes Official
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Series to Sport Thinnest Bezels Ever Among Reno Phones
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  6. Twitter Bans a Bot Account for Spoiling Wordle
  7. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC as Prices Hit New Low
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in US Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Philips 2022 Audio Range With TWS Earphones, Sports Headphones, and Party Speakers Launched in India
  2. Poco X4 5G Listing Spotted on Certification Site, India Launch Expected Soon
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G Price in India Tipped Via Retailer Listing Ahead of February 4 Launch
  4. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Adds Another 551 BTC to Surpass MicroStrategy's Accumulation
  5. HealthifyMe Updates VaccinateMe Platform With COVID-19 Booster Shot Booking, WhatsApp Reminder Feature
  6. Elon Musk's Tesla Set to Report Record Earnings; Cybertrucks, New Factories in Focus
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro 'Derivative' Model Surfaces Online, May Come With Upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Shein Said to Revive Plan for New York Listing in 2022, Founder Considering Ways to Bypass Offshore IPO Rules
  9. Chip Shortage Study Details Set to Be Released by US Amid Funding Push
  10. Volkswagen to Collaborate With Bosch on Automated Driving Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.