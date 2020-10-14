Technology News
WhatsApp May Make it Easier to Submit Bug Reports

WhatsApp 2.20.202.7 beta for Android carries some references for in-app support.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2020 12:28 IST
WhatsApp May Make it Easier to Submit Bug Reports

WhatsApp already has an email address to receive bug reports, but the new move would make things easier

Highlights
  • WhatsApp spotted adding a 'Contact us' page for in-app support
  • Users would be able to include their device information
  • WhatsApp support team may able to chat with complainants directly

WhatsApp seems to be adding in-app support to let users file a bug report directly from the messaging app. Some references of the new move have been spotted within a new WhatsApp beta version for Android. It appears to be a part of the WhatsApp Settings menu and would be available on a dedicated 'Contact us' page. However, the Facebook-owned app is yet to bring the feature to the public. Beta testers have also not been provided with its access for the time being.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker site WABetaInfo, WhatsApp 2.20.202.7 beta for Android carries the references for in-app support. It would be available through the new Contact us page that would require users to type their complaints in a text field.

A checkbox to include device information would also be provided as an option in addition to the text field. It will let users include system details and logs to help the WhatsApp team understand the issue. However, text messages, media files, and status updates are not likely to be a part of the logs provided through in-app support.

whatsapp in app support android beta wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp seems to have a new 'Contacts us' page in development to receive bug reports from users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp would also allow its support executives to communicate with the complainant directly through a WhatsApp Support chat if they are able to resolve the reported issue. Also, WABetaInfo notes that the chat would be closed once the conversation between the complainant and the support executive is over.

Although WhatsApp already has an email address (support@whatsapp.com) for receiving bug reports and complaints from users, the new addition will make it even easier for users to highlight their problems.

Nevertheless, in-app support on WhatsApp is still under development and is not visible even on the latest beta version. It is likely to be available for all WhatsApp users in a future build, though.

Apart from in-app support, recent beta updates suggested that WhatsApp would soon bring features such as expiring media and multiple device support. A beta release debuted earlier this month also enabled the ‘Always Mute' feature that replaces the existing ‘1 year' option available to mute a particular chat.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco F1 MIUI 12 Update With September 2020 Patch Rolling Out in India

