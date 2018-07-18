NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App

  Read in
, 18 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App

WhatsApp Mute button in notifications was spotted in testing earlier

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has added a 'Mute' button
  • It helps mute WhatsApp notifications directly from the notification panel
  • WhatsApp is also separately setting up the ground for stickers

WhatsApp last week reportedly started testing 'Mark as Read' and 'Mute' buttons to make it easier for users to take actions on new WhatsApp messages directly from their notifications. Now, the Facebook-backed instant messaging app has rolled out the Mute button for all users having the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices. The button emerges on the message notification once you receive more than 51 messages from one contact. Separately, WhatsApp has been reported to have added a sticker preview to start testing stickers on its platform. Stickers on WhatsApp were notably announced at Facebook's F8 developer conference back in May to counter messaging apps such as WeChat and Skype that both are offering stickers for a long time.

As its name suggests, the Mute button lets users easily mute messages from a contact that has sent you a large number of messages - more than 51 messages to be precise - without accessing WhatsApp. It sits against the existing 'Reply To' button in the notification panel.whatsapp mute button gadgets 360 WhatsApp mute button

WABetaInfo reported that the Mute button is a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.18.216. However, we confirmed that the button exists on newer beta versions as well since we spotted its presence on the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.218. The latest beta version is presently available for download through the Google Play beta programme or in an APK file form via APK Mirror.

While the Mute button is now live for everyone using the latest WhatsApp beta version on their Android devices, the Mark as Read button that was spotted alongside the Mute button last week hasn't been released even for beta testers. WABetaInfo folks claimed that the Mark as Read button allows users to mark a message as read directly from the notification panel, without opening the particular chat in WhatsApp.

Alongside the Mute button rollout, WhatsApp is in the news for bringing a sticker preview. Folks at WABetaInfo report that the latest development is a part of the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.218, though stickers will be available publicly sometime in the future. It is also stated that the arrival of an updated sticker pack within the WhatsApp Sticker Store will be highlighted with a green dot on the plus '+' button. Furthermore, there will reportedly be an 'Update' button to let users update a particular sticker pack with a single tap.

The tweet posted by WABetaInfo shows two sticker packs, namely Bibimbap Friends and Unchi & Rollie. Both are at least likely to be a part of the initial debut. WhatsApp could also bring stickers directly from Facebook Messenger. Of course, the parent company of both the apps is the same.

whatsapp stickers twitter wabetainfo WhatsApp stickers

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at his F8 keynote in May already confirmed the arrival of stickers on WhatsApp. An official blog post by Facebook additionally specified that third-party stickers created by developers will also be a part of the sticker portfolio to enhance the experience.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Walmart, Microsoft in Partnership to Use Cloud Tech
TRAI Urges Strong Safeguards Against Misuse of User Data
Special Offers
WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  4. Nokia X5 Launch Date Is July 18: Price, Specifications, and Other Rumours
  5. From Budget to Premium, Here Are the Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy
  6. Amazon India, Flipkart Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  8. Oppo A3s With Display Notch, 4230mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Oppo Find X With Camera Slider, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
  10. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: The Best Deals, Updated Live
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.