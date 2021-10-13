Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted With a New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status Updates for Android Users

WhatsApp Spotted With a New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status Updates for Android Users

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.8 has reportedly suggested the update, though beta testers are yet to receive the new experience.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2021 14:53 IST
WhatsApp Spotted With a New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status Updates for Android Users

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may soon enhance privacy around its Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About status updates

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Android is seen with a new custom privacy setting
  • It would let users hide their About status updates from specific contacts
  • WhatsApp was earlier spotted testing the same setting for Profile Photo

WhatsApp has been spotted testing a new custom privacy setting for Android users to let them hide their 'About' status updates from specific contacts. The option to hide the 'About' status from specific contacts, which is yet to be available to beta testers, would be available alongside the existing privacy options. The change is likely to be a part of the enhanced privacy settings that were spotted earlier and would also be available for the Last Seen and Profile Photo updates on the instant messaging app.

In a report, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo shared a screenshot showing the new custom privacy setting on the app to hide 'About' status updates from specific contacts. It is titled My contacts except… and appears to be available alongside the existing Everyone, My contacts, and Nobody privacy options.

whatsapp android about status update testing image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is spotted working on expanding privacy of your 'About' status updates
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Users selecting the new privacy setting will be able to exclude certain people from their contacts who would no longer be able to see their 'About' status updates.

WABetaInfo has found the new setting in the WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.21.8, though it is not yet available to beta testers and is said to be still under development.

The My contacts except… option is not likely to be limited to the 'About' privacy settings and would also be available for Last Seen and Profile Photo updates, as previously suggested by WABetaInfo. A screenshot showing the option for Profile Photo privacy settings on a WhatsApp for Android version also appeared online last week.

Originally, WhatsApp introduced the My contacts except… option for its Status function back in 2017. It was later expanded to group privacy settings in November 2019.

Exact details on when the update will be available to users are yet to be revealed. However, considering WhatsApp's history of long-testing new features before making them live, the custom privacy setting for 'About' status updates is not likely to be available to end users anytime soon.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp About Status, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Nothing Raises $65 Million Series A Extension, Partners With Qualcomm to Bring Snapdragon-Powered Devices

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted With a New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status Updates for Android Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  2. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  5. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer
  6. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  7. CBDC Will Deny People Basic Ownership of Their Money: Edward Snowden
  8. Jeff Bezos 'Game' for Welcoming Back William Shatner With a Prank
  9. Shiba Inu Isn't the Only Dogecoin Competitor: Check Out More Wothy Ones
  10. Apple 'Unleashed' October Event Announced: MacBook Pros, AirPods Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. India Has Highest Number of Cryptocurrency Owners in the World at Over 10 Crore: Report
  2. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Teaser Trailer Teases ‘The End Is Coming’
  3. Apple MacBook Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Said to Feature Mini-LED Display
  4. Adobe Releases Chrome Extension to Edit PDFs Directly on Browser
  5. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Here Are Some Popular Chromebooks Deals in the Market Right Now
  7. These Popular Premium Laptop Deals Are a Few Great Options Right Now
  8. Here Are Some Gaming Laptop Deals Right Now
  9. Great Deals on Power Banks With 20,000mAh or Larger Capacity
  10. Salman Khan Announces NFT Collection With BollyCoin, a Marketplace Dedicated to Bollywood-Themed NFTs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com