Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Reaches 5 Billion Installs on Android, Second Non Google App to Do So

WhatsApp Reaches 5 Billion Installs on Android, Second Non-Google App to Do So

WhatsApp is most popular global mobile messenger app worldwide with approximately 1.6 billion monthly active users.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 11:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Reaches 5 Billion Installs on Android, Second Non-Google App to Do So

South Korea was the fastest-growing WhatsApp market

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is the most popular global mobile messenger app worldwide
  • It has approximately 1.6 billion monthly active users
  • It is the third most popular social network worldwide

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp for Android has now notched up a staggering five billion downloads, making it only the second non-Google app to achieve this milestone.

As with most Android applications that reach large amounts of installs, this number does not just include downloads from the Play Store, but also pre-installed copies like Samsung and Huawei has bundled the app with some smartphones in the past, AndroidPolice reported.

According to Statista, WhatsApp is most popular global mobile messenger app worldwide with approximately 1.6 billion monthly active users, outranking Facebook Messenger at 1.3 billion and WeChat at 1.1 billion users in 2019. Following Facebook and YouTube, it is the third most popular social network worldwide.

As for the Google Play store, South Korea was the fastest-growing WhatsApp market, with downloads of the mobile messaging app increasing almost 56 percent in 2019.

Additionally, Google for the first time in five years, unseated Facebook as the top publisher of mobile apps.

In the last quarter of 2019, Google amassed close to 850 million downloads compared to Facebook's nearly 800 million, analytics firm Sensor Tower revealed recently.

When it comes to overall downloads for the year, however, Google still trails behind Facebook.

While Google raked in nearly 2.3 billion downloads, Facebook gained almost 3 billion downloads over the past 12 months.

Facebook owns four out of the top five most downloaded apps worldwide, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, that does not come as a surprise.

ByteDance-owned video sharing app TikTok was the world's second-most downloaded app in 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp
Poco F2 Lite Alleged Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 765, 6GB of RAM, and 5,000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped, and It Isn't as Expensive as the Galaxy Fold

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reaches 5 Billion Installs on Android, Second Non-Google App to Do So
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Begins: All the Best Offers Today
  3. Poco F2 Lite Sketchy Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox
  4. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  5. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Leak Tips 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, More
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Oppo F15 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price Tipped, and It Isn't as Expensive as the Galaxy Fold
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G Specifications Leaked: 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, and More
  3. WhatsApp Reaches 5 Billion Installs on Android, Second Non-Google App to Do So
  4. Poco F2 Lite Alleged Live Images Appear in YouTuber’s Inbox, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 765, 6GB of RAM, and 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Airtel Brings Rs. 179 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs. 2 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, 28-Day Validity
  6. Realme XT Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Update in India
  7. Microsoft Says Will Fix Internet Explorer Security Flaw Under Active Attack
  8. SpaceX Elon Musk Emergency Landing Successful Crew Dragon Abort System Test
  9. Honor 9X Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, and Specifications
  10. Honor 9X Price in India Reveal, Oppo F15 Launch, Amazon and Flipkart Sales, and More Tech News This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.