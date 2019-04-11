Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp ‘Archived Chats’ Relocated, ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ Feature Spotted Testing

WhatsApp ‘Archived Chats’ Relocated, ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ Feature Spotted Testing

, 11 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp ‘Archived Chats’ Relocated, ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ Feature Spotted Testing

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The latest WhatsApp beta update has relocated the “Archived chats” feature to the homepage

Highlights

The new WhatsApp beta update is now available widely

The latest build brings no additional features or changes

‘Ignore archived chats’ feature improves upon ‘Vacation Mode’

WhatsApp was spotted testing a new feature called “Vacation Mode” back in October last year that would provide users with more control over archiving a conversation. While the “Vacation Mode” feature is yet to arrive, it has again been spotted in testing in the latest Android beta build of WhatsApp under the name “Ignore archived chats”. Moreover, the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.19.101) also adds a dedicated “Archived chats” tool under the main menu on the app's homepage. The change is now live for all users who've downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android.

The new beta update for WhatsApp's Android client does not bring any major change or new features to the table. The only noticeable change is that the “Archived chats'' tool can now be accessed from the home page by tapping on the three-dot icon at the top. Thanks to the relocation, users no longer have to scroll all the way down in the chat feed to locate the archived chats. Users can now tap the “Archived chats” option to access their archived chats.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also testing the erstwhile ‘Vacation mode” under a new name called “Ignore archived chats”. This feature will prevent archived chats from getting automatically unarchived when a new message arrives. The “Ignore archived chats” feature can be activated by following this path: Settings > Notifications > Ignore archived chats. However, this feature is reportedly under development and is not visible to users who have downloaded the latest beta update.

Notably, the “Ignore archived chats” feature is slightly different from the “Vacation mode” that was spotted testing back in October last year. The “Vacation mode” could only prevent an archived chat from being unarchived if was muted. However, “Ignore archived chats” will prevent both muted and non-muted chats from being unarchived if they were archived in the past.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Archived Chats, Ignore Archived Chats, Vacation Mode
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Alleged Case Renders Show 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Single Front Camera, and Familiar Design
Jio Vivo Cricket Offer Detailed, Grants Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 on Vivo V15, Vivo V15 Pro
Redmi Note 6 Pro
WhatsApp ‘Archived Chats’ Relocated, ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ Feature Spotted Testing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  2. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  3. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Teased to Launch in India Soon
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  6. Thousands of Amazon Workers Are Listening to What You Tell Alexa
  7. Canon EOS 250D With 4K Video Recording, Eye Detection AF Launched
  8. Stuffcool Monty Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sold Out in India Despite No Official Launch
  10. How Is Google Pay Operating Without Authorisation: Delhi HC Asks RBI
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.