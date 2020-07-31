Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Chat Notifications on a Permanent Basis, Expiring Messages Feature Spotted

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Chat Notifications on a Permanent Basis, Expiring Messages Feature Spotted

One of the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android is said to include references about the “Mute Always” option.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 July 2020 16:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Chat Notifications on a Permanent Basis, Expiring Messages Feature Spotted

WhatsApp is said to replace the existing “1 year” mute notifications option with its new development

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta for Android v2.20.197.3 suggests Mute Always option
  • It seems to let you mute a chat or group notifications forever
  • WhatsApp is also likely to bring self-destructing messages soon

WhatsApp seems to be working to enhance the mute notification functionality on its platform by bringing a “Mute Always” option. This would help you put notifications from a particular chat or group on mute for the lifetime. In addition to the Mute Always option, WhatsApp appears to be inching closer to add an “Expiring messages” (aka disappearing or ephemeral messages) feature that would allow users to make new messages disappear in a chat after seven days. The feature was originally spotted in March along with options to let users decide for how long they want their messages to be available before they disappear completely.

One of the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.20.197.3) includes references about the Mute Always option, reports WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. The new addition replaces the existing “1 year” option with Always to let you keep notifications from a chat or group silent permanently. This is likely to help some users who're annoyed by keeping notifications blocked from a user or group.

whatsapp mute always android screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp seems to be testing its Always mute notifications option on Android
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

It is important to note that even after permanently muting notifications from a particular contact or group by selecting the Always option, you would continue to see new messages you've received from that account or group on your WhatsApp.

Apart from the Mute Always option, WABetaInfo has found some new references of the Expiring messages feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.197.4. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo suggests that the feature could let you make new messages disappear from a chat after seven days.

whatsapp expiring messages feature screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp may enable Expiring messages feature for disappearing messages after seven days
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

This isn't the first time when we're seeing WhatsApp developing a self-destructing messaging experience. To reiterate, the feature initially surfaced in March as a disappearing messaging option. Some references around its existence were also noticed in an earlier WhatsApp beta version a few weeks after its initial glimpse.

The Expiring messaging feature would be available for both individual and group chats. It is likely to be tested among beta testers in the coming days and then reach its public debut stage.

Snapchat and Telegram have provided similar self-destructing messages support on their platforms for quite some time. WhatsApp parent company Facebook also offers an option to disappear secret messages on its Messenger app.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Only Manufacturer to See Growth in Smartphone Sales in Q2 2020: Canalys

Related Stories

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Chat Notifications on a Permanent Basis, Expiring Messages Feature Spotted
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  6. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  7. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  9. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Leads Premium Smartphone Segment in India in Q2 2020, Bolstered by OnePlus 8 Sales: Counterpoint Research
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Chat Notifications on a Permanent Basis, Expiring Messages Feature Spotted
  4. Apple Only Manufacturer to See Growth in Smartphone Sales in Q2 2020: Canalys
  5. Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV With Dolby Vision, JBL Audio Launched at Rs. 64,999 in India
  6. Syska SW100 Smartwatch With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  7. Google Maps Now Allows Users to Follow Each Other’s Recommendations
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S With Octa-Core MediaTek SoC, Huawei’s AppGallery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 Graphics Launched in India
  10. TikTok Parent ByteDance Said to Consider Listing China Business in Hong Kong or Shanghai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com