Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped

WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped

Few users should be able to spot the Advanced Search feature between WhatsApp v2.20.197.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.197.10 beta for Android.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 August 2020 15:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Few users on WhatsApp beta for Android should be able to use Advanced Search feature

Highlights
  • Advanced Search feature lets users narrow down search to file type
  • Expiring Messages will delete chats automatically after seven days
  • Based on screenshots, anyone can turn this feature on and off

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the Advanced Search Mode for beta testers on Android. This feature is gradually being enabled for beta users, which means it should be seen if on the latest beta. This feature was spotted under development on various occasions in the past, and now it appears to be available for testing for beta users. Furthermore, WhatsApp has also been spotted making improvements to the anticipated Expiring Messages feature. New screenshots give us a glimpse how this feature is intended to work when it launches commercially.

Starting with Advanced Search Mode, WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo notes that the feature is finally rolling out for certain beta testers. Few users should be able to spot it between WhatsApp v2.20.197.7 beta for Android and WhatsApp v2.20.197.10 beta for Android. The tracker reports that WhatsApp is enabling this feature from server side for a few beta testers. The activation seems to be partial and slow, as WhatsApp wants to ensure that there are no crashes or bugs. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to spot this feature on the latest Android beta. Once activated, the Advanced Search feature should allow users to narrow down their search to photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, and even documents.

The latest WhatsApp v2.20.197.10 beta for Android also tips progress in the long anticipated Expiring messages feature.

whatsapp expiring messages wabetainfo WhatsApp

A new panel that introduces the Expiring Messages feature was spotted in WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

This introduction page reveals details on how this feature looks to work when it launches. It is discovered that anyone can turn on and off expiring messages in chats. For groups, only group admins can toggle the option, and messages sent and received when the feature was disabled won't be affected. Once enabled, new messages will disappear from the chat after seven days.

Apart from chats, media will also expire in the chat as well, but some images/videos might be previously saved before the expiration. The tracker notes that even expiring messages are always end-to-end encrypted. There is no word on when this feature will be enabled for beta testers. For now it is under development, and users may not see it even if they are on the latest beta.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsAp, Advanced Search Mode, Expiring Messages, WhatsApp Beta
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nintendo Profit Jumps 428 Percent Thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Getting Third OxygenOS Update Since Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  8. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  9. Samsung Flagship Phones to Receive Three Years of Android OS Updates
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped
  2. Nintendo Profit Jumps 428 Percent Thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Realme 6i, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Receiving July 2020 Android Security Patch
  4. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Other Galaxy Flagships to Get Three Years of Android OS Updates
  6. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Pre-orders Could Begin from October 8: Report
  7. Google Pulls 2,500 China-Linked YouTube Channels Over Disinformation
  8. TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com