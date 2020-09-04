WhatsApp's latest iPhone beta release suggests that it is working on several improvements for iOS users. The social messaging giant is reportedly working on improving WhatsApp Payments for specific countries, and is also still working to improve Expiring Messages before the release. WhatsApp is also said to be looking to update its security notice once again and the latest beta suggests that WhatsApp is now compiled using the iOS 13.6 SDK. Furthermore, WhatsApp has also made several improvements in the tones used for terminating calls and when you receive group calls.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo dug into the latest WhatsApp 2.20.100.22 beta for iPhone, discovering a host of features that are still under development. WhatsApp Payments feature that have been under development for a very long time, was spotted in this latest beta as well. WhatsApp was seen improving Payments feature for Spain in particular, a region where the feature isn't yet available.

Apart from this, the tracker also discovered that WhatsApp is working on improving the “Media, Links and Docs” section to show all shared media files, in order to improve the speed to load images, videos, and GIFs there. This section can be found in Contact Info > Media, Links and Docs. In the new WhatsApp 2.20.100.22 beta for iPhone, the company is still working to improve Expiring Messages before the release. There is still no exact release date for this feature. This feature looks to automatically delete chats and media after a pre-set timeframe and has been spotted in various beta releases in the past.

In WhatsApp 2.20.100.22 beta for iPhone, WhatsApp has officially added a new tone when you terminate a call and a new ringtone when you receive a group call. The app is also working to allow a user to join a missed group call, if the group call still exists. This useful feature is also still under development, and is hidden in beta. The tracker notes that WhatsApp is also working on improvements to launch the app when there is low storage available on your device and a bunch of improvements for better stability are also in the works. WABetaInfo notes that the update also adds bug fixes and improvements that will be included in the stable WhatsApp 2.20.100 for iPhone update.

