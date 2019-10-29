Technology News
loading
  • WhatsApp for iPhone Update Hides Notification Badges for Muted Chats, Takes Group Privacy Settings Globally

WhatsApp for iPhone Update Hides Notification Badges for Muted Chats, Takes Group Privacy Settings Globally

Updated Group Privacy settings on WhatsApp for iPhone were earlier limited to just India.

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 10:59 IST
WhatsApp version 2.19.110 for iPhone can be installed via App Store

Highlights
  • WhatsApp also brings new alignment guidelines in media edit page
  • A new splash screen has been added as well
  • This is stable version update for WhatsApp iOS version

WhatsApp has released a new version of its iPhone app in the App Store. Carrying version number 2.19.110, the updated WhatsApp Messenger for iPhone includes two major changes and also takes the Group Privacy Settings globally, including the new “My Contacts Except…” option. This is a stable version update, so if you are on a beta version, you will have to leave the beta pool to install the stable version. Separately, WhatsApp has published a new support page for iCloud backup troubleshooting to help users who might be having issues with their WhatsApp for iPhone iCloud chat backups.

As per the official changelog on the App Store, the WhatsApp Messenger version 2.19.110 for iPhone will no longer show display notification badges for muted chats. So, if a chat that you have muted gets a new message, the app icon won't display a notification badge. The new version also packs new alignment guidelines to help you position stickers, emojis, and more when editing media in WhatsApp. There is a new splash screen in tow as well, seen recently on an Android beta.

According to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp version for iPhone also brings Group Privacy Settings globally. The settings were originally rolled out in India earlier this year. The Group Privacy settings are mostly the same as the ones that were originally released in India, but there is one major change. Instead of the earlier available Nobody option in the Who Can Add Me to Groups settings, WhatsApp had introduced a new My Contacts Except option.

The new My Contacts Except option will select exactly which contacts you want to stop from inviting you to a group. If you want nobody, you can just select all contacts. Since it is a new option, it will also reach Indian users and replace the Nobody option from their WhatsApp. Indian users already have rest of the Group Privacy settings.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also published a new support page on its website to help users with their iCloud backup issues. The troubleshooting page offers possible solutions to why you might be able to create a backup or restore a backup.

Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
