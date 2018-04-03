WhatsApp Update Brings Status Updates to 'Today View' on iPhones

WhatsApp for iPhone has received an update that brings with a couple of new changes. The app now lets you see recent status updates in the WhatsApp widget in your iPhone's Today View. The WhatsApp for iPhone update also enhances the voice messaging feature that will now continue to play your voice messages if you switch to another app or turn your screen off. You can avail the changes by downloading the updated (v2.18.40) version of the app for iPhone; it works with devices running iOS 7.0 and later. To recall, last week, the app received a new Android beta version that added a feature to notify contacts on shifting to a new number.

As for the other change that recently made its way to the platform, the new WhatsApp Change Number feature is rolling out through a server-side update to WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.97. We were able to spot the same at the time of filing the story on one of our Android devices. The new addition allows you to notify all contacts, contacts that you've chats with, or any particular contacts you wish, about your having switched from your old number to a new one.

To begin with the new Change Number feature, go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Change number. After that, tap the Next button from the top-right corner, enter your old and new phone numbers, tap the Next button again, and then enable the Notify my contacts option. This brings options, namely All contacts, Contacts I have chats with, and Custom. Regardless of selecting any of the three options, all your groups you are part of will be notified. The feature also details the number of contacts who will be notified about your new number.