  WhatsApp Says It Banned 2.069 Million Accounts in India in October, Received 248 User Ban Appeals

WhatsApp Says It Banned 2.069 Million Accounts in India in October, Received 248 User Ban Appeals

WhatsApp received a total of 500 grievances from users regarding account support, ban appeals, safety, product support, and more.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2021 10:58 IST
WhatsApp received 248 ban appeals from Indian users in October

WhatsApp received 248 ban appeals from Indian users in October

Highlights
  • WhatsApp actioned 18 accounts out of the 248 ban appeals received
  • WhatsApp received 146 grievances related to account support
  • WhatsApp also received 11 user reports related to safety

WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts in India in the month of October, the latest transparency report suggests. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp has published the fifth monthly report for the month of October. The report details user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform. 18 accounts were actioned by WhatsApp based on user reports. Almost all of the 2.069 million accounts that were banned in October were tracked using WhatsApp's own tools.

The latest WhatsApp India Monthly report under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 details the number of accounts ban in the month of October. A total of 500 grievances were received by users out of which 146 were related to account support, 248 were related to ban appeals, 53 were related to product support, 11 were related to safety, and the rest of the 42 were related to other support. Out of these, WhatsApp says that only 18 requests were actioned, all of which belonged to the ban appeal category. It is important to note that taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the user complaint.

To send grievances to WhatsApp, users can email to grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com or send a letter to the India Grievance Officer via post. As mentioned, WhatsApp also has its own tools and resources deployed to stop abuse and other harmful activity. Most of the 2.069 million accounts banned in October were due to this abuse detection process.

In September, WhatsApp claimed to have banned 2.209 million accounts in India. It received 309 ban appeals from users, out of which only 50 were actioned. Similarly, 2.07 million accounts were banned in August by using WhatsApp's deployed tools to prevent abuse on the platform.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
