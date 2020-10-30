Technology News
WhatsApp Now Delivers Close to 100 Billion Messages Every Day: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp daily messages have been steadily growing over the years with New Year’s Eve bring the time when the total daily messages skyrocket.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 October 2020 19:00 IST
WhatsApp Now Delivers Close to 100 Billion Messages Every Day: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp reached 5 billion downloads on Android in January

Highlights
  • 100 billion messages are delivered everyday via WhatsApp
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the development during an earnings call
  • Zuckerberg says 2.5 billion people use one or more of Facebook’s apps

WhatsApp now delivers close to 100 billion messages every day, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared during the latest quarterly earnings call. WhatsApp had crossed the 100 billion messages a day mark for the first time on New Year's Eve last year.

During the quarterly earnings call, Zuckerberg shared that 2.5 billion people around the world use one or more Facebook apps every day and there are more than 10 million active advertisers across services. New Year's Eve is the day when WhatsApp usually experiences a significant spike in messages and this has been a trend for the past several years. In 2017, WhatsApp saw 63 billion messages sent globally on New Year's Eve, followed by 75 billion in 2018, and over 100 billion last year. Now, roughly 100 billion messages are delivered every day.

No other messaging service comes close to the numbers WhatsApp delivers. This is because of its growing user base that crossed the 2 billion mark early this year. According to a report by Statista, WhastApp reached five billion downloads on Android in January this year, making it only the second non-Google app to achieve this milestone.

During the call, Zuckerberg also gave details about the new Instagram update that integrates Facebook Messenger and Instagram messaging. The Facebook CEO added that early feedback has been positive so far.

WhatsApp has been adding new features to make the app more user-friendly. It recently gave users the ability to silence chat alerts forever through the “always mute” feature. The service was also testing “join missed calls” — that allows users to directly join ongoing calls even after missing them initially — and a biometric lock feature in its beta version.

Now, WhatsApp is planning on integrating WhatsApp business features with Facebook Shops to allow users to buy products directly within a chat.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

