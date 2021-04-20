Technology News
loading

WeWork to Begin Accepting Payments in Cryptocurrencies

WeWork is the latest in a string of companies to announce plans to incorporae cryptocurrencies in their businesses.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 18:09 IST
WeWork to Begin Accepting Payments in Cryptocurrencies

WeWork is backed by SoftBank Group, which retains majority control of the startup

Highlights
  • Visa said it would allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
  • PayPal also launched a crypto checkout service late last month
  • Tesla said it bought $1.5 billion (roughly Rs.10,920 crores) of Bitcoin

WeWork, the popular Office-sharing startup, said on Tuesday it would begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies and partner with Coinbase and payment app BitPay for transactions in cryptocurrencies.

WeWork is the latest in a string of popular companies to announce plans to incorporate cryptocurrencies in their businesses.

Visa said last month it would allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency. The company said it had launched a pilot programme with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year. Visa's move came as finance firms including BNY Mellon, BlackRock, and Mastercard take steps to make more use of cryptocurrencies for investment and payment purposes.

PayPal also launched a crypto checkout service late last month. Customers who hold Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin in PayPal digital wallets will now be able to convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkouts to make purchases, the company said. The service, which PayPal revealed it was working on late last year, will be available at all of its 29 million merchants in the coming months, the company said.

Tesla boss Elon Musk, a major proponent of cryptocurrencies, said last month that customers can buy its electric vehicles with Bitcoin, hoping to encourage more day-to- day use of the digital currency.

The electric-car maker earlier said it bought $1.5 billion (roughly Rs.10,920 crores) of Bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

WeWork is backed by SoftBank Group, which retains majority control of the startup.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WeWork, SoftBank, Bitcoin
Facebook Introduces ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool to Help Back Up Posts on Google Docs, More: How to Do It
Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May

Related Stories

WeWork to Begin Accepting Payments in Cryptocurrencies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Orders in Delhi
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  8. Realme GT Neo India Launch May Just Be Around the Corner
  9. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  10. Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May
  2. WeWork to Begin Accepting Payments in Cryptocurrencies
  3. Facebook Introduces ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool to Help Back Up Posts on Google Docs, More: How to Do It
  4. Apex Legends Mobile Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play, Regional Beta Tests Starting This Month
  5. Reddit Talk Is the Latest Audio-Only Chat Feature to Rival Clubhouse
  6. Android 12 May Bring App Hibernation Feature to Help Free Storage Space
  7. China Plans $3-Billion Supercomputing Centre to Analyse Data From Space
  8. Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Details Surface, Battery Capacity, IP Rating Tipped
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com