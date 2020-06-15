Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home

West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home

The West Bengal government had last week said only asymptomatic employees shall be allowed to attend office on rotation basis.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 June 2020 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home

State government employees should not violate office hours thinking it'll go unnoticed

Highlights
  • If results are satisfactory, the software will used in other departments
  • Asymptomatic employees are allowed to come to office
  • The state government has also discouraged face-to-face meetings

The West Bengal government has come up with a software to monitor the performance of its employees working from home amid the COVID-19 scenario, a senior official said on Monday. The state's department of finance is using the software on an experimental basis, he said.

"If the results are satisfactory, we will put this to use in other departments," the official said. State government employees should not violate office hours "thinking that it will get unnoticed because he/she is at home," he added.

"The employees have to log in to the software, enabling the department concerned to monitor their performance and office hours. We must ensure that work is not hampered because they are at home," the official said.

The West Bengal government had last week said only asymptomatic employees shall be allowed to attend office on rotation basis.

"Anyone with symptoms of mild fever, cough, and cold need not attend office, and officers and staff residing in the containment zones shall not come to office. He/she will work from home till the area is declared as a Clear Area (category C)...," it had said, issuing a set of guidelines.

The state government has also discouraged face-to-face meetings and said officers should communicate via intercom, mobile phone and video-conferencing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Software, COVID 19, Coronavirus, West Bengal
WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments for Users in Brazil
PlayStation 5 Will Have a 'More Subtle Than Flashy' Redesigned Interface, Says VP of UX Design

Related Stories

West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  2. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  4. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  5. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Jio SecureID in the Works as a Single Sign-in and Authentication System
  7. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  9. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams Adds Custom Background Effects During Video Call, Other New Features
  2. West Bengal Introduces Software to Keep Track of Staff Working From Home
  3. WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments for Users in Brazil
  4. PlayStation 5 Will Have a 'More Subtle Than Flashy' Redesigned Interface, Says VP of UX Design
  5. NetEase, Warner Bros to Develop ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War’ Game
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets One UI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal
  8. Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. EU Border App for Tourists Helps Plan in Age of Virus
  10. Nokia to Deliver Around 10 Percent of China Unicom's 5G Core Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com