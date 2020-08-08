Technology News
loading

WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China

WeChat is popular among Chinese students, expats and some Americans who have personal or business relationships in China.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2020 11:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China

Tingru Nan, a Chinese graduate student says, "I’m living in constant fear"

Highlights
  • WeChat ban will impact up to 6 million Chinese people
  • WeChat has an average of 19 million daily active users in US
  • China already ban a host of foreign apps like Google and Twitter

US President Donald Trump's ban on transactions using popular Chinese messaging app WeChat will cut ties to families and friends in China, millions of users in the United States fear, as they become the latest casualties in the standoff between the two nations.

WeChat, owned by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, is popular among Chinese students, expats and some Americans who have personal or business relationships in China. Most popular messaging apps in the United States, including Facebook Messenger , Whatsapp and Telegram have been blocked in China.

“I came to the US for free access to information. I feel I'm targeted by Trump," said Tingru Nan, a Chinese graduate student at the University of Delaware. "I'm living in constant fear now thinking I might get disconnected with friends and families.”

The ban will cut off far more than the up to 6 million Chinese people who live in the United States. In the past three months, WeChat has had an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States, according to analytics firms Apptopia.

Expats, who are adept at working around oppressive firewalls in their home country, are preparing backup plans while in America.

Some WeChat users have started to share backup contacts for a limited number of apps that are still available in China, including Microsoft Corp's Skype and LinkedIn.

Others plan to do what they do at home to get around the "Great Firewall," as the blockade of foreign apps in China is known, by using virtual private networks (VPN) that mask a user's identity on a public network.

"When in China I need to use VPN to make Gmail and Instagram work. I've never imagined that I need to do similar things in the US," said Tao Lei, a Philadelphia-based tech worker.

Allison Chan, a Chinese-American in Florida, uses a VPN every time she visits China to access US sites like Facebook, Google and Twitter, which have been blocked by the Chinese government.

"After the 45-day period is up, I'll experiment with it and see if we can still use WeChat," Chan said.

She said WeChat has been a major tool for her and her parents to communicate with her grandparents in China.

"I understood the argument about security, but for me, it was more about how I'm going to talk to my family," Chan said. “My parents are worried about my grandparents because their health has been declining and they want to get constant updates about them."

Some Chinese expats in America worry that this is only the latest salvo in a worsening US-China relationship.

“My parents are more worried than me when they saw the news,” said Yun Li, a User Experience (UX) designer in Boston who is from Guangdong, China. “They also asked me to seriously consider moving back to China given the current political environment,” she added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wechat, Donald Trump
Nokia's New CEO Pekka Lundmark Adopts Wait and See Strategy in 'Dream Job'

Related Stories

WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Makes It Easier to Apply for New Bharat Fiber Connection
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 23,999
  3. Infinix Hot 10 Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  4. Xiaomi Clarifies Status of Banned Chinese Apps on Its Phones
  5. OnePlus CEO Offers First Look at OxygenOS 11’s Always-on Display Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  7. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Last Day
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  10. iFFalcon Launches New 4K QLED, UHD Smart Android TVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Prepares Advertisers for Possible App Ban
  2. WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China
  3. Nokia's New CEO Pekka Lundmark Adopts Wait and See Strategy in 'Dream Job'
  4. TikTok, WeChat Bans Not Crucial to US Security: Experts
  5. Poco M2 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. HTC Wildfire E2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale Ahead of Official Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Getting Red, Blue Colour Variants in South Korea, Pink Variant Leaked Online
  8. macOS Big Sur Public Beta Now Available for Download, Brings Design Changes, New Control Center, More
  9. Infinix Hot 10 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped: Report
  10. Google to Deploy E-Classroom Tools in 1 Lakh Maharashtra Schools for Free
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com