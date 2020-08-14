Technology News

WeChat, Signal US Downloads Spike After Trump Threatens Ban: Sensor Tower

WeChat users in the United States rushed to install the app before it could disappear from the app stores.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 August 2020 11:15 IST
Some Chinese immigrants worry losing access to WeChat could cut off contact with family and friends

Highlights
  • WeChat app downloads in the United States rose 41 percent
  • Signal app downloads in US and China app stores separately jumped
  • WeChat users have also turned to another Tencent-owned chat app - QQ

More users in the United States downloaded chat app WeChat and its encrypted alternative Signal, after President Donald Trump threatened to ban WeChat, owned by Chinese company Tencent, according to Sensor Tower data shared with Reuters on Thursday.

WeChat users in the United States rushed to install the app before it could disappear from the app stores. Others, especially in China, sought alternatives like the encrypted Signal, owned by non-profit Signal Foundation.

WeChat app downloads in the United States rose 41 percent in a six-day average from the week prior to the US ban announced last Thursday, according to Sensor Tower. Signal app downloads in US and China app stores separately jumped by 30 percent and 90 percent.

“Not only are alternatives like WhatsApp and Telegram officially blocked in China, but Signal has an inherent advantage in that it's well known for being strongly encrypted,” Stephanie Chan, Mobile Insights Strategist at Sensor Tower told Reuters. Signal did not immediately respond to request for comment.

WeChat users have also turned to another Tencent-owned chat app, QQ, as the ban did not specifically cover this product. Its downloads in the United States have tripled in the past week, Sensor Tower data showed.

Some Chinese immigrants and expats worry losing access to the popular WeChat could cut off contact with family and friends in China, where most popular US instant messaging apps including Facebook, Whatsapp, and Telegram have been blocked by the Chinese government's Great Firewall.

It was unclear how the administration could implement the ban on WeChat in mid-September. It could order Apple and Alphabet's Google to remove WeChat from their app store, or order the apps to stop offering access or updates to US users.

Some users said they planned to access WeChat in the United States using a virtual private network (VPN), a common tool people in China use to hide IP address to evade government restrictions.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

