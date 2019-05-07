Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Releases Its Second iPhone Game Ever, Featuring Warren Buffett

Apple Releases Its Second iPhone Game Ever, Featuring Warren Buffett

Apple's new iPhone game is a cross between Paperboy and Angry Birds.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 17:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Releases Its Second iPhone Game Ever, Featuring Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard involves delivering newspapers

Highlights
  • Apple has released its first iPhone game since 2008
  • The free iPhone game features billionaire Warren Buffett
  • The game is now available as a free download on the App Store

Apple has released a new iPhone game, it's first in over a decade, starring Warren Buffett. The game is titled Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard and is now available on the App Store as a free download. Buffett, the third richest person in the world, used to deliver newspapers when he was a young boy. He was known to hold paper-toss competitions at shareholder meetings for Berkshire Hathaway.

At Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting over the last weekend, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a special appearance. A short film was reportedly played ahead of the meeting, showing Buffett and Cook trying to brainstorm ideas for a new app. Cook ends up suggesting the idea for a newspaper-tossing game.

It seems like Apple's latest iPhone game is a result of that partnership. Warren Buffett's Paper Wizard lets players fling newspapers, rewarding them with a special currency called Warren Bucks. Players move from Omaha to Cupertino, California in the game as difficulty rises gradually.

After the game is over, users are awarded a score based on accuracy and the number of papers they were able to deliver during the game. Surprisingly, Apple hasn't integrated Game Center in the same as of now. The game is built only for the iPhone.

The game's developer is listed as Wildlife Designs on the App Store, but the app has Apple written all over it. The tech giant's last game was released back in 2008, called Texas Hold'em.

Earlier in March this year, Apple launched Apple Arcade, the company's game subscription service for mobile and desktop computers. The company is promising over 100 new titles that will be accessible on the iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV. Apple Arcade titles won't include ads or in-app purchases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone Games, Warren Buffett, Paperboy
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Google Launches Israel Programme to Help Startups Grow Globally
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tipped to Pack Larger Battery, Support for Over 25W Fast Charging
Honor Smartphones
Apple Releases Its Second iPhone Game Ever, Featuring Warren Buffett
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.