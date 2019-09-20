Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Two Adware Infested Apps With Over 1.5 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play, Uninstall Them Now

Two Adware-Infested Apps With Over 1.5 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play, Uninstall Them Now

Sun Pro Beauty Camera app had amassed over 1 million downloads, while Funny Sweet Beauty Selfie Camera app had managed to gather 5,00,000 downloads.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Two Adware-Infested Apps With Over 1.5 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play, Uninstall Them Now

Photo Credit: Wandera

Wandera research firm spotted these two apps

Highlights
  • The two apps had very bad reviews on Google Play
  • We recommend uninstalling these apps from your phone
  • Check reviews before installing any app from Google Play

Two malicious apps serving adware have now been removed from Google Play, as per a security research firm. These apps saw over 1.5 downloads in their lifespan, combined. The two apps are called Sun Pro Beauty Camera and Funny Sweet Beauty Selfie Camera. The security firm said these apps ask for a whole set of permissions, including the ability to record audio without user confirmation, and served intrusive adware that earned money for developers in an unethical manner. Both these apps have now been delisted from the Google Play Store.

Researchers at Wandera were the first to spot these two malicious apps. Sun Pro Beauty Camera app was listed on Google Play since 2017 and had amassed over 1 million downloads over the course of its lifespan. Funny Sweet Beauty Selfie Camera, on the other hand, was listed on Google Play earlier this year and had managed to gather 500,000 downloads. ZDNet was the first to report about the delisting.

The apps are both selfie filter camera apps with similar functionality, and Wandera says they both served intrusive ads. Adware is usually a big nuisance for the end user as it drains battery and eats up data, apart from interrupting users in the middle of their browsing/ workflow/ texting/ or other work, killing productivity. The two apps, once installed, would be visible in the app drawer, but quickly disappear once opened. The apps created shortcuts on the home screen, and then remove themselves from the app drawer. The researchers say that even after uninstalling the shortcut, the apps stay active and can be seen running in the background.

As for ad behaviour, the SunPro Beauty Camera showed ads even if the app is never opened and even after restarting the device. Full-screen ads would start to pop up that are difficult to close. Funny Sweet Beauty Camera starts showing full-screen ads outside of the app only when a filtered photo is downloaded via the app, locally on the device. Both the apps ask for questionable permissions like record audio without consent, and enabling system alert window that can allow the app to overlay some information and trick the user into clicking something he did not want to.

In any case, both these apps have been removed from Google Play Store, as mentioned earlier. If you happen to have installed these two apps, we recommend uninstalling them right away, even if you have to do a factory reset. If you would've looked at the app reviews when the listings were live, they were filled with negative reviews and one star rating, with hordes of complaints about the irritating ads. So, a best practice before installing any app would be to check its review section and ratings. Finally, do not blindly give permissions to any app, without thorough review of what may be compromised.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sun Pro Beauty Camera, Funny Sweet Beauty Selfie Camera, Wandera, Google Play, Android Apps, Malware
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo V17 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: What's the Difference
iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
Honor Smartphones
Two Adware-Infested Apps With Over 1.5 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play, Uninstall Them Now
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  2. Redmi 8A Display, Design Revealed Ahead of September 25 Launch
  3. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Prices to Be Cut During Flipkart Sale
  5. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  6. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  7. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  8. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  9. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  10. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 11 64GB Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Just Rs. 39,300 With This Offer
  2. iOS 13 Brings Real-Time Lyrics Feature to Apple Music for Some Karaoke-Style Fun
  3. BSNL Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge With 180 Days Validity Price in India Cut for a Limited Time, Now at Rs. 799
  4. Google Plans to Invest EUR 3 Billion in European Data Centres
  5. Twitter Closes Thousands of Fake News Accounts Worldwide
  6. WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users
  7. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  8. Two Adware-Infested Apps With Over 1.5 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play, Uninstall Them Now
  9. Apple Moves to Trademark 'Slofie,' the Company's Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies
  10. Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.