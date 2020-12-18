Technology News
  Walmart Partners With TikTok to Sell Merchandise While Livestreaming

Walmart Partners With TikTok to Sell Merchandise While Livestreaming

The livestream, featuring leading brands like Jordache and Kendall + Kylie, will take place on Walmart's profile page on TikTok.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 December 2020 11:33 IST
Walmart Partners With TikTok to Sell Merchandise While Livestreaming

Walmart's planned investment in TikTok will help it engage with younger audience

Highlights
  • This will supercharge Walmart's battle against Amazon
  • Walmart's online sales have catapulted during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Political tensions between the US and China continue to stand in the way

Walmart, which is looking to invest in TikTok, said on Thursday it would partner with the Chinese-owned video-sharing app to sell items seen on a livestream by creators featuring the retailer's fashion merchandise.

Walmart said viewers on TikTok, which reaches 100 million US users a month, can shop for fashion items featured in content from popular creators without having to leave the platform. The livestream will take place on Friday on Walmart's profile page on TikTok.

The livestream will feature national brands like Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie, and some private brands including Free Assembly, Scoop, and Sofia Jeans, Walmart said.

"It gives us a new way to engage with users and reach potential new customers," William White, Walmart's US chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post.

The world's largest retailer's planned investment in TikTok will help it engage with younger audience and supercharge its battle against Amazon in e-commerce and online advertising. But political tensions between the United States and China and uncertainty continue to stand in the way.

Walmart's online sales have catapulted during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers avoiding crowds fearing they would contract the virus are shopping more from the comfort from their homes.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Walmart, TikTok
Walmart Partners With TikTok to Sell Merchandise While Livestreaming
