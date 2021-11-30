Technology News
  Wallpaper Engine for Android Released, Allows Importing Live Wallpapers via Desktop App

Wallpaper Engine for Android Released, Allows Importing Live Wallpapers via Desktop App

Wallpaper Engine Android app is free but requires the desktop app to import wallpapers.

By David Delima | Updated: 30 November 2021 18:22 IST
Photo Credit: Steam/ Wallpaper Engine

Pairing the Wallpaper Engine desktop app with the mobile app will require a 4-digit PIN

Highlights
  • Wallpaper Engine for Android can pause when battery saver is enabled
  • Users can set videos and GIFs on their phones as live wallpapers
  • Wallpaper Engine for Android does not display in-app ads

Wallpaper Engine, a popular application on Steam that allows users to create and set up customised wallpapers for their desktop and laptops, is now available for Android devices. The software, which is popular among gamers on Steam who use it to create and tweak wallpapers to their liking, is now on the Google Play store as a free download. Gamers can now use their desktop app wallpaper collection along with files on their phone, to create and set live wallpapers on their smartphone homescreen.

According to the description on the Wallpaper Engine Google Play store listing, users will also be able to import local videos or GIFs that are on their smartphone and set them as live wallpapers. Wallpaper Engine currently supports setting videos, GIFs, and interactive 2D and 3D scenes as live wallpapers, while customising the look and feel to a user's liking.

Unlike Wallpaper Engine on Steam, which is currently priced at Rs. 229, the new application for Android is free, with neither ads nor in-app purchases. The app allows users who have Wallpaper Engine running on their desktop to "import" their live wallpaper collection onto their Android phone. Users can also set a limit on the frames per second (FPS) for live wallpapers if their device sports modest hardware specifications.

While users who have not purchased Wallpaper Engine for desktop might still be able to use the app on their smartphones for free, the functionality will be limited without connecting the desktop app to import creations.

In order to use the import feature, users will have to open the desktop app, click on the Mobile button > Connect new Device, then note the 4-digit PIN and enter it on the Wallpaper Engine Android app to finish pairing.

Users will also be able to set up a wallpaper "playlist" that will keep switching live wallpapers, either at specific intervals or based on the time of day, according to the developers. Live wallpapers consume more power than static wallpapers, so the app will also pause them when a user activates the battery-saving mode on their smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Wallpaper Engine, Wallpaper Engine Team, Wallpaper Engine Android, Play store, Live Wallpapers
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
