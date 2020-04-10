Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Vodafone Idea Now Offering Cashback to its Subscribers for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts

Vodafone Idea Now Offering Cashback to its Subscribers for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts

Vodafone says that it is providing Rs. 10 cashback on the popular Rs. 149 recharge and Rs. 20 on the Rs. 249 recharge

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 April 2020 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Now Offering Cashback to its Subscribers for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts

Vodafone will let users earn cashback till April 30

Highlights
  • Recharges done only via the official app will earn cashback
  • Airtel, Jio are offering similar schemes to subscribers
  • Jio has introduced a separate app for this cashback scheme

Following Airtel and Jio's footsteps, Vodafone Idea has introduced a new #RechargeforGood programme that enables a subscriber to earn commission for recharging other prepaid accounts. Vodafone Idea is offering up to 6 percent cashback on recharges done by an existing Vodafone or Idea customer for someone else. These recharges need to be performed using the MyVodafone or MyIdea apps. The 6 percent Vodafone cashback offer is more than Jio and Airtel's 4.16 percent commission and 4 percent cashback on the similar schemes.

The Vodafone Idea offer comes as retailers and company shops are closed due to the the coronavirus lockdowns, leaving many subscribers in lurch who don't necessarily use online modes for their telecom needs. This Vodafone Idea cashback and similar commission from other operators will entice regular users to help their friends, family, neighbours, and people in these tough times.

Vodafone is promoting the #RechargeforGood programme using a banner in the MyVodafone app. The subscribers of the telecom operator do not have to register separately or install another app to earn this cashback. They just have to do the recharge, and the cashback amount will be credited to the user account within 96 hours.

Vodafone says that it is offering Rs. 10 cashback on the popular Rs. 149 recharge, and Rs. 20 on the Rs. 249 recharge. The cashback varies based on the recharge value, and up to 6 percent cashback is offered by Vodafone. One important thing to note is that the user will have to recharge using the MyVodafone and MyIdea apps only, and recharging from anywhere else will not earn them any cashback. Vodafone notes that this offer is live only till April 30.

This comes after Airtel introduced the ‘Earn From Home' plan, wherein an Airtel subscriber has to register to become a Superhero, and then subsequent recharge other people's prepaid accounts else will earn them a cashback. Airtel offers an outright cut in recharge amount, wherein the Superhero will have to pay less for the recharge at checkout, and collect the full amount from the customer. The difference is their earnings from this. So, if the recharge done is of Rs. 149, the Airtel Superhero member will only have to pay Rs. 143 to Airtel, while collect the full amount from the customer.

Jio subscribers will have to download a separate JioPOS Lite app, register as a Jio Partner, and fill their wallet with some money to start earning. The app can be downloaded for free for Android from Google Play Store. There is no iOS version right now.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, Jio, MyVodafone ap, Vodafone Recharge for Good
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook Must Face Renewed Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking: US Appeals Court
Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea Now Offering Cashback to its Subscribers for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Smart Screen X65 Television With Pop-Up Camera Launched
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. This App Allows Jio Users to Recharge Other Accounts and Earn Commission
  4. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  6. 1More Triple Driver Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Review
  7. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A51 5G With 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 8A 2020 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Appears Online
  2. Demand for Video Calling Continues to Surge, Microsoft and Others Say
  3. Google Pixel 4a Specifications, Retail Box Image Surface Online
  4. Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T With 4,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vodafone Idea Now Offering Cashback to its Subscribers for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  6. Facebook Must Face Renewed Privacy Lawsuit Over User Tracking: US Appeals Court
  7. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  8. YouTube Opens Original Shows for Free Streaming Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean Earbuds Rumoured, Said to Feature Active Noise Cancellation: Reports
  10. COVID-19: Researchers Develop Smart Dustbin for Contactless Waste Collection at Hospitals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com