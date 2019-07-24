Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • VLC Media Player Hit by Critical Security Flaw That Allows Remote Code Execution, VideoLAN Currently Working on a Patch

VLC Media Player Hit by Critical Security Flaw That Allows Remote Code Execution, VideoLAN Currently Working on a Patch

VideoLAN denies that the proof-of-concept video can crash the media player.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 15:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
VLC Media Player Hit by Critical Security Flaw That Allows Remote Code Execution, VideoLAN Currently Working on a Patch

A patch is currently under development and is 60 percent complete

Highlights
  • The security flaw is classified as critical with a risk rating of 9.8/10
  • Only Windows, Linux, and UNIX versions of VLC are affected
  • There is no word when the patch will be released

VLC - the popular open-source media player which recently clocked the 3 billion downloads milestone – is in the news again, but for the wrong reasons. A potentially serious security flaw has been discovered in the media player's PC version that leaves the door open for hackers to execute malicious code. The flaw in VLC can reportedly be exploited for launching a denial of service attack, corrupting files, stealing data, and do a lot more. However, there have been no reports so far of the flaw being exploited and a patch is currently under development.

The security flaw, which was reported by CERT-Bund, has been discovered in version 3.0.7.1 of VLC and currently has a NIST threat score of 9.8 out of 10, classifying it as critical. Labelled CVE-2019-13615 in the National Vulnerability Database, the latest VLC security flaw can be exploited by baiting users into playing a malicious MKV video file. Thus, while some reports urge users to uninstall VLC until the patch is rolled out, it's likely safe just not playing an untrusted MKV format file.

A report by The Register claims that a proof-of-concept video exploiting the vulnerability crashes the VLC media player. However, developer comments on the official VideoLAN bug tracking forum state that the VLC crash result cannot be reproduced in large, and is only functional when the ‘Loop One” feature is enabled on VLC's Windows version.

As for the risks, the flaw can be exploited by a malicious party to remotely execute a harmful code and do damage ranging from data theft to service disruption. So far, there have been no reports of the VLC security flaw being misused. Another thing to note here is that only Windows, UNIX, and Linux versions of VLC are affected by the vulnerability, and not its macOS client. VideoLAN said in a tweet that it was unhappy it wasn't contacted before the flaw was published by vulnerability trackers.

VideoLAN has acknowledged the issue and is currently working on a patch that is said to be 60 percent complete. Interestingly, the company behind VLC media player has denied that the bug can even be reproduced to crash VLC media player at all, and the same message has been relayed by a couple of VLC developers as well. However, we recommend readers to temporarily switch to another media player and come back to VLC after VideoLAN has released a patch to fix the security flaw.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VLC, VLC Security Flaw
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Asus 5Z Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 24,999
Honor Smartphones
VLC Media Player Hit by Critical Security Flaw That Allows Remote Code Execution, VideoLAN Currently Working on a Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  6. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  7. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Said to Launch in August; Price, Specifications Leak
  8. iPhone 11 to Sport A13 Chip, Triple Cameras, New Taptic Engine: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  10. Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. VLC Media Player Hit by Critical Security Flaw That Allows Remote Code Execution, VideoLAN Currently Working on a Patch
  2. Asus 5Z Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 24,999
  3. LG Brings Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Support to Its 2019 Smart TV Range
  4. Leica V-Lux 5 Superzoom Camera With 16x Optical Zoom Launched in India at Rs. 98,000
  5. Google Beefs Up Privacy Rules for Chrome Extensions; Researcher Discovers New Loophole to Detect Incognito Mode
  6. LightSail 2 Successfully Deploys Solar Sail One Month After Launch
  7. Alibaba Lets Small, Medium US Businesses to Sell on Its Platform
  8. Big Tech Faces Broad US Justice Department Antitrust Probe
  9. Xiaomi’s New Mi Health App Spotted in Latest MIUI Beta: Report
  10. PayPal's New Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad Is Its Third in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.