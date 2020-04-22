Technology News
  Vivaldi Browser for Android Sheds Beta Tag, Vivaldi 3.0 for Desktop Released

Vivaldi Browser for Android Sheds Beta Tag, Vivaldi 3.0 for Desktop Released

The Vivaldi browser is compatible with Android v5 and above, Android tablets, and Chromebooks that support Google Play Store.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 April 2020 12:30 IST
Vivaldi mobile browser comes with built-in tracker blocker

Highlights
  • Vivaldi 3.0 browser is rolling out to Mac, Windows, and Linux users
  • The new mobile browser lands on Google Play Store as well
  • Vivaldi mobile browser offer different portrait and landscape UIs

Vivaldi has introduced the stable version of its privacy-centric browser on mobile devices. The browser has launched on Android that had received a beta version last year, and it comes with features like tracker blocker, ad blocker, a dedicated tab strip, and more. Additionally, the company has started rolling out Vivaldi 3.0 for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. This updated version brings a built-in tracker blocker and optimised spatial navigation. There's also a new customisable clock in the status bar that offers features like alarm and countdown.

Vivaldi Browser for Android

The Vivaldi browser stable version is now available on Android, and it works on devices running on Android version 5 and above. The app is compatible with Android tablets and Chromebooks that support Google Play Store. It can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store. The new mobile browser comes with a tab strip to distinctly show users of the different sites open simultaneously. This feature can be disabled for more screen space. The user interface of the browser is designed for both landscape and portrait mode, separately positioning button differently based on the orientation. The Vivaldi mobile browser comes with a built-in ad blocker and tracker blocker. The tracker blocker uses the DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar-powered block list. These two features are disabled by default, and users need to enable it by going to Settings > Ad and Tracker blocking. Users can block these two features on specific sites if they prefer.

The mobile browser has private tabs that keeps browsing history discreet, and don't save searches, sites visited, cookies and temporary files. Vivaldi says that it offers end-to-end encryption, and does not rely on third-party servers to save user data. The company notes that it stores synced data on its own servers in Iceland. The Tab Switcher feature finds an open tab, private tab, recently closed tab or even a tab that is open on another device just via a swift swipe. Other features include Notes, ‘Capture, save, and share', dark mode, and Speed Dials as well.

Vivaldi 3.0 for Desktop

vivaldi browser main Vivaldi

The new Vivaldi 3.0 browser gets a unique customisable clock

Vivaldi 3.0 on Desktop brings built-in tracker blocker to the desktop, using the same DuckDuckGo's Tracker Radar-powered blocklist as the mobile browser. It adds built-in ad blocker to bolster privacy and speed. Again, these features are disabled by default on the desktop browser as well. The new browser gets a unique customisable clock in the Status Bar that offers countdown and alarm functionality, and improved Spatial Navigation that lets users navigate pages efficiently with a keyboard.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

