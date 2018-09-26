Vivaldi 2.0 has been released as the latest version of the Vivaldi web browser. While Vivaldi is already popular for offering a customisable user experience, the latest version has added to its feature suite with a bunch of new adjustments. The Vivaldi 2.0 update also brings end-to-end encryption of syncing user data between multiple computers. Vivaldi has also expanded Panels with suggested Web Panels of sites users visit the most. The latest Vivaldi version also enables users to resize tabs under split-screen, Tab Tiling view. Furthermore, Vivaldi 2.0 lets users view their browsing habits directly from the History tab. The Oslo, Norway-based company has brought the new version of its Web browser over seven months after launching the Vivaldi 1.14 with a vertical reader mode. That update also included Markdown support for the built-in note-taking feature.

Among other new features, Vivaldi 2.0 brings a list of adjustments that are designed to let you have a customisable user interface. The Web browser allows you to position the tab bar vertically and display the address bar at the bottom instead of traditionally having the tab bar on the horizontal space and the address bar at the top. It also lets you adjust the default zoom levels. You can additionally switch to the built-in Reader View to view webpages without any clutters. There is an option to toggle adaptive themes that are capable of changing the colour in tune with the website being viewed. Similarly, the latest Vivaldi version brings the ability to schedule different themes to get a fresh feel throughout the day. There are also the options to customise Speed Dials and window background image.

In addition to the enhanced customisable options, the updated Vivaldi browser brings private and secure syncing of user data between multiple computers. This is an extension to syncing of user data such as Bookmarks and Speed Dials, saved passwords and autofill information, History (with only typed URLs), extensions, and Notes. Vivaldi claims that all synced data, including users' passwords, is end-to-end encrypted and "never shared in the clear" with the company. "To keep the user data safe, no third-party servers are used but only Vivaldi servers," the company said in a press statement. Users can enable the Vivaldi Sync through the Settings menu or by clicking on the new cloud icon in the browser's Status Bar.

The Vivaldi team has also upgraded Panels that comes as an expandable, multi-tasking dashboard in the sidebar of the latest Web browser with suggested Web Panels of the site that you visit the most. Web Panels that display your favourite Web apps and sites in a split-screen alongside the primary window can now also be floated over the page - instead of being available on the main window. Further, you can check your messaging apps, news, and social feeds directly from the Web Panels.

Tabs under the split-screen, Tab Tiling view can be resized by dragging the tile's borders. Also, the adjusted layout doesn't even change after restarts and loading of saved sessions. The Vivaldi browser has also added a list-style view to the Tab Cycler to let you easily find the required webpage from the available list of open tabs.

Aside from the major interface-level changes, the updated Vivaldi browser lets you explore your browsing habits with statistics and visual clues directly from the History tab. You can also open the recently viewed page by clicking the Back or Forward button using the modifier key (cmd or ctrl) or via middle-clicking the mouse.

Vivaldi 2.0 with a History tab showing browsing habits

Vivaldi 2.0 is touted to be a "big leap forward" in achieving the vision of offering users a customisable Web browsing experience. Since the launch of its first version in April 2016, Vivaldi has made over 1,500 improvements.

"Our goal since we started developing Vivaldi was to listen to our community of users and provide them with new ways to experience the Web and express oneself like never before. Vivaldi 2.0 does that!" said Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner, in the statement while announcing the latest version.

The Vivaldi 2.0 browser is available for download on devices running Windows, macOS, and Linux.