Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at the second spot with 49.9 million followers on Instagram.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 18 February 2020 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram / Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli now has 50 million followers on Instagram

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is quite active on Instagram with personal, sponsored posts
  • Priyanka Chopra is on the verge of reaching the 50 million follower mark
  • Virat Kohli was also on last year's list of rich celebrities on Instagram

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has set a new record. But this one isn't on a cricket ground. The popular Indian cricketer has become the first Indian to reach 50 million followers on Instagram. As of today, Virat Kohli has exactly 50 million followers while Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is close with 49.9 million followers on Instagram. Virat Kohli is known for posting personal as well as sponsored content on the Facebook-owned social platform. He is currently heading the Indian cricket team in New Zealand.

Last year, Virat Kohli was reportedly charging $196,000 (roughly Rs. 1.35 crores) for each sponsored post on Instagram. Kohli was on the 23rd spot on a list of popular celebrities on Instagram. The list also revealed approximate fees each celebrity charges for a sponsored story on the Facebook-owned social platform.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas charges $271,000 (roughly Rs. 1.87 crores) for a sponsored story on Instagram, according to the 2019 Instagram Rich List. These numbers could be much higher now, considering the number of followers these celebrities have added over the last year. The figures were attributed to internal data, agency rate cards, and public information.

As for being active on Instagram, Virat Kohli has around 930 posts on Instagram and he currently follows 148 other people.

But not all is green. According to a report from last year, around 16 million followers of influencers on Instagram seem to be fake accounts. A data analytics firm assessed a little less than 2 million Instagram accounts across several countries and found three regions with the maximum number of fake accounts which included the US, Brazil, and India.

Virat Kohli is currently in New Zealand with the rest of the Indian cricket team. The team has played T20I and One-Day International cricket matches against New Zealand so far and is gearing up for a test-match series, set to begin soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virat Kohli, Cricket, India, Instagram, Priyanka Chopra
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
Oppo Reportedly Set to Bring Its Proprietary Mobile Processors

Related Stories

Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 24
  3. Moon Will 'Eclipse' Mars Today: Here's How to See It
  4. Apple May Announce the iPhone 9 on March 31
  5. Microsoft’s New Office App Brings Word, Excel, PowerPoint Together
  6. Oppo Watch Teased to Debut With Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection
  7. Motorola Razr’s Foldable Display Peels Off From Top Lamination: Report
  8. Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses Into TV Unit
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. LG K61, LG K51S, LG K41S With Four Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Has Some Real Problems — Softbank's Aspirations May Be to Blame
  2. Oppo Find X2 Pro Said to Offer Periscope Lens System Capable of 60x Digital Zoom
  3. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Promotions Include Real World Ads and Cryptic Messages
  4. Oppo Reportedly Set to Bring Its Proprietary Mobile Processors
  5. Virat Kohli Becomes the First Indian Celebrity to Reach 50 Million Followers on Instagram
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped to Sport Infinity-V Front Cover Display, Galaxy S20+ Like Rear Camera Setup
  7. Coronavirus: Samsung Offers Phone Delivery Service for Test Use to Ride Out Virus Impact
  8. Facebook Sees Risks to Innovation, Freedom of Expression Ahead of EU Rules
  9. Realme X50 Pro 5G Features 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup With 20x Hybrid Zoom
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.