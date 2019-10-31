Outlook for iOS is probably one of the most popular email clients for iPhone and iPad users. After adding a dark mode and a bunch of other new features earlier this year, Microsoft is now looking to add more productivity features to Outlook for iOS. The company has announced a series of new features that are headed to Outlook for iOS in the coming few weeks. Some of these features will be available for iPad users while others will be available on both iPhone and iPad.

Making use of the new iPadOS platform, Microsoft is adding a new Split View to Outlook for iOS to make multitasking more efficient for iPad users. Microsoft says users will be able to open multiple emails on their iPad and even access their calendar on the side, helping users get things done faster.

Besides Split View, Microsoft is also adding a new drag and drop feature in Outlook for iOS for iPad users. The feature will allow users to move content from one app to Outlook by simply dragging and dropping it, such as importing text from a browser into an email.

Another useful feature coming to Outlook for iOS is a new Do Not Disturb mode. The feature will roll out to everyone in the coming few weeks, letting users silence notifications for emails. Users can pick from: Until Tomorrow, Evenings or Weekends from a scheduled basis.

For Apple Watch users, Outlook is getting new complications that can be customised by users. This will allow users quick access to their emails while on the move. Users can also create custom Siri shortcuts and integrate them with the Outlook for iOS app. The app will soon be able to access iCloud and local files in the Files app.

Outlook for iOS will also help users move some emails to specific folders. The email client will automatically suggest some folders after learning a user's preferences over some time. As for Outlook for Mac, Microsoft will shortly announce a bunch of new features next week.