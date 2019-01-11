NDTV Gadgets360.com

User Loses Appeal in 'Employment' Contract Case in France

, 11 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
User Loses Appeal in 'Employment' Contract Case in France

Ride-hailing giant Uber has lost an appeal in France brought by a former driver who wanted his terms of employment recognised as a fully-fledged work contract.

Fabien Masson, a lawyer for the plaintiff, hailed Thursday's ruling by the Paris Court of Appeal as a "landmark decision".

It follows a similar court decision last month in Britain that Uber should grant workers' rights, including the national minimum wage and holiday time, to its drivers.

Uber has long maintained it is simply a service provider, connecting people needing a ride with drivers - either amateurs or professionals, depending on the country - in about 630 cities worldwide.

On that basis, Uber, which operates in over 60 countries and which intends to offer shares to the public later this year, has always maintained that its drivers are self-employed.

The Paris court ruling specifies that the contract between Uber and its former driver was "an employment contract" because the driver was dependent for his work on the ride-hailing app.

The former driver first sued Uber in June 2017, two months after the firm had deactivated his account "depriving him of the possibility to get new reservations", according to the court.

The court also noted that the driver had signed a "registration partnership" with Uber which did not allow him to choose his own clients or set his own rates.

Uber in effect exercised "control" over the driver by actively discouraging him from turning would-be clients away.

The driver, who stopped working for Uber in 2016 after providing some 4,000 trips in under two years, had sued to have his "commercial accord" reclassified as an employment contract.

He was seeking reimbursement for holidays and expenses as well as indemnities for "undeclared work" and contract termination.

In an initial ruling last year, a French court found in favour of Uber, saying its drivers were free to refuse a trip and were not subject to any oversight by Uber in terms of time worked.

The European Court of Justice meanwhile has deemed the US group to be a transportation service, subject to the same regulations governing traditional taxis and other ride providers.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Uber, France
Iran-Based Hackers Behind a Worldwide DNS Hijacking Campaign: FireEye
Realme 3 to Be Launched in Q1, 48-Megapixel Camera Phone in the Works: Report
Pricee
User Loses Appeal in 'Employment' Contract Case in France
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Slashed
  4. Redmi Note 7 vs Realme U1 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
  5. Realme Announces January Update Schedule for 5 of Its Smartphones
  6. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Get OxygenOS 9.0.2 Hotfix Update, Fixes Wi-Fi Issue
  7. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  8. Meet the Foldable Smartphone Being Showcased at CES 2019
  9. High-Tech Peephole, Smart Bra, and Other Interesting Gadgets at CES
  10. Hotstar Pulls Controversial Hardik Pandya Koffee With Karan Episode
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.