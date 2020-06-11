Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • US Podcast Platform Pocket Casts Says Apple Removed App From China Store

US Podcast Platform Pocket Casts Says Apple Removed App From China Store

In a message on Twitter, Pocket Casts said that its app has been removed ... by Apple at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

By Reuters | Updated: 11 June 2020 17:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Podcast Platform Pocket Casts Says Apple Removed App From China Store

Pockets Casts is ranked 85th most popular in the podcast news app section on Apple's US website

Highlights
  • Pockets Casts is ranked 85th most popular in the podcast news app section
  • It wasn't immediately verified why the app wasn't available in the store
  • The removal comes amid growing debate over China and freedom of speech

New York-based podcasting platform Pocket Casts said its app had been taken down from Apple's app store in China.

Reuters couldn't immediately verify why the app was no longer available in the store.

Pockets Casts, ranked 85th most popular in the podcast news app section on Apple's US website, said on Wednesday the move was taken by Apple after intervention by Beijing's top Internet watchdog.

Apple US officials weren't immediately available for comment outside regular US market hours. Reuters was not immediately able to contact the CAC by fax using the official number provided for the watchdog by the government.

The removal comes amid growing debate over China and freedom of speech after a resurgence of activity by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, angered by Beijing's plans to impose new security laws.

Separately US-based Chinese activists said on Thursday that Zoom Video Communications temporarily shut an account after the activists held an event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown.

In a message on Twitter, Pocket Casts said that its app "has been removed ... by Apple at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC)".

 

 

"We were contacted by the CAC through Apple around two days before the app was removed from the store," Pocket Casts said on Twitter.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Pocket Casts, Apple Store
How Uber Hailed a Deal With Grubhub Only to Let It Slip
Samsung Galaxy S20 'Fan Edition' May Be in the Works, Tipped to Be a Lite Version of Galaxy S20

Related Stories

US Podcast Platform Pocket Casts Says Apple Removed App From China Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Debut in India
  2. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition First Impressions
  3. Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women's Health Mode Launched
  4. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  5. BSNL STV 99 Revised to Offer Free PRBT Song Change, 22 Days Validity
  6. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  7. Lenovo Launches Four New Laptops With Latest Intel, AMD Processors in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  9. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  10. Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. US Podcast Platform Pocket Casts Says Apple Removed App From China Store
  2. Scientists Press Mammal 'Snooze Button' to Understand Hibernation
  3. Quantum 'Fifth State of Matter' Observed in Space for First Time
  4. Oppo Rumoured to Launch 80W SuperVOOC 3.0 Fast Charging Tech in 2021
  5. Twitter Testing New Emoji Tweet Reactions, Tipster Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 'Fan Edition' May Be in the Works, Tipped to Be a Lite Version of Galaxy S20
  7. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
  8. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women's Health Mode Launched
  9. D2h Appears Set to Launch Combo Offer Providing HD RF Set-Top Box With Magic Stick at Rs. 2,198
  10. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to Feature 120Hz Display: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com