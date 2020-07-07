Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo

US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo

Pompeo said Americans should be cautious in using the short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 July 2020 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo

India has recently banned TikTok, along with 58 other Chinese applications

Highlights
  • US lawmakers have raised security concerns over TikTok's handling of data
  • Pompeo said Americans should be cautious in using TikTok
  • TikTok claims it has never provided user data to China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge it denied.

"I don't want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it's something we're looking at," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News.

US lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok's handling of user data, saying they were worried about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies "to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party."

Pompeo said Americans should be cautious in using the short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance.

"Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo remarked when asked if he would recommend people to download TikTok.

In response to his comments, TikTok told Reuters it has never provided user data to China.

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked", TikTok said in an emailed statement.

The app, which is not available in China, has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience.

Pompeo's remarks also come amid increasing US-China tensions over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, China's actions in the former British colony of Hong Kong and a nearly two-year trade war.

TikTok was recently banned in India along with 58 other Chinese apps after a border clash between India and China.

It was reported late on Monday that TikTok would exit the Hong Kong market within days, after China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the city.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of freedoms and far-reaching autonomy under a "one country, two systems" formula agreed with Britain.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, US-China, ByteDance
OnePlus Nord Launch Confirmed for July 21, India Pre-Orders From July 15

Related Stories

US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
  2. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch on July 21, India Pre-Orders From July 15
  3. Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India
  4. PUBG Mobile Getting, Livik Map, New Features Today With 0.19.0 Update
  5. Poco M2 Pro Review
  6. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  7. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  8. Airtel Says Platinum Customers Will Get Faster Speeds, Preferential Service
  9. BSNL Unveiled New Rs. 499 Broadband Plan With 100GB Data in Select Circles
  10. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Rs. 289 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days
  2. US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo
  3. OnePlus Nord Launch Confirmed for July 21, India Pre-Orders From July 15
  4. LG Working on Q92 5G, Other Q Series 5G Smartphones: Report
  5. Redmi K40 Launch Rumoured for Q4 2020, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped for Q1 2021
  6. New York Times Access Restored in India Following Outage for Many Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get New Features and Colour Option, Samsung Announces
  8. PUBG Mobile Livik Map Is Here With 0.19.0 Update
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Increased, Now Retails at Rs. 17,499
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2 Firmware Update Brings 85 New Workout Modes and 194 Types of Data Tracking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com