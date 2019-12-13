Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • US FTC May Try to Block Facebook From Integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger

US FTC May Try to Block Facebook From Integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger

FTC could file for an injunction to halt the integration as early as January, according to WSJ.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 08:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
US FTC May Try to Block Facebook From Integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
Highlights
  • US FTC is considering asking a court to stop the integration of apps
  • FTC could file for an injunction as early as January
  • Facebook and other tech giants are facing criticism over privacy lapses

The US Federal Trade Commission is considering asking a court to stop Facebook from moving ahead with plans to integrate its WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger subsidiaries, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Facebook shares closed 2.7 percent lower, reflecting fears the potential regulatory move could be a first step toward forcing the company to sell apps WhatsApp and Instagram, its fast-growing acquisitions.

Facebook has plans to allow users of its units Messenger, WhatsApp, and the direct messaging system within Instagram to communicate with each other, and end-to-end encryption will be extended across the three services.

A source familiar with the matter said the FTC has not asked Facebook to halt the integration, a step that would normally precede a legal challenge. The Wall Street Journal said the FTC could file for an injunction to halt the integration as early as January.

Apart from antitrust concerns, Facebook and other tech giants are facing criticism over privacy lapses, how they handle vast quantities of consumer data, and accusations of bias in the polarised US political environment.

Facebook and the FTC declined to comment.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced plans in March to integrate Facebook's messaging services as part of a proposed shift toward more private forms of social networking.

Zuckerberg's integration strategy reflects the importance of Instagram and WhatsApp as Facebook's flagship app struggles to attract new young users in the company's most lucrative markets.

Instagram ads drive much of Facebook's revenue growth, while the company is slowly moving toward making money from WhatsApp, which has surged to a user base of 1.5 billion people since its $22 billion acquisition in 2014.

The properties are already integrated to some degree, with users able to link their accounts and advertisers able to use one system to place ads across different platforms.

Encrypting messaging systems will restrict Facebook's ability to see the content of users' messages, but the company has not divulged whether the integration plan may deepen other types of data sharing between the units.

Facebook, Alphabet's Google, Amazon.com, and Apple all face antitrust investigations by the Justice Department and House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

The FTC was also known to be investigating Facebook while groups of state attorneys general are looking at Facebook and Google.

US Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday he hoped to have Justice Department investigations of the big tech platforms completed next year.

Barr said the Justice Department review was not limited to antitrust, but that looking for anti-competitive behaviour was "front and centre."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTC, Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram
For Gamers in India, YouTube Is the Ultimate Live Streaming Platform
Facebook Delays Naming Oversight Board Members Until 2020
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

US FTC May Try to Block Facebook From Integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Bundle
  4. The Best Internet Memes of 2019
  5. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  6. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  7. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  8. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  9. Jumanji: The Next Level Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name
  10. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. US FTC May Try to Block Facebook From Integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
  2. Audible Suno: Amazon’s Audio Platform Hires Top Indian Talent for 60 Free Originals
  3. AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics Cards for 1080p Gaming Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Game Bundle, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31 Reportedly in Early Stages of Development, Tipped to Launch Next Year
  5. Nokia 2.3 India Launch Teased, Expected to Arrive Soon
  6. Realme Buds Air Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging by CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 Start Receiving Android 10 Stable Update With One UI 2 in India: Report
  8. Apple Supplier Japan Display to Receive $830 Million Funding From Asset Manager Ichigo
  9. Netflix Long-Term Plans May Launch Soon in India, Currently in Testing
  10. Google, Fitbit Deal Said to Be Reviewed by US Justice Department
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.