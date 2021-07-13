Technology News
India’s UPI Reaches Bhutan as NPCI’s Overseas Arm Enables UPI-Based Payments in the Neighbouring Country

The launch of BHIM UPI is touted to benefit more than 200,000 tourists from India who travel to Bhutan every year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 July 2021 14:40 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Porapak Apichodilok

UPI transactions in India crossed Rs. 5,47,373.17 in June, as per NPCI data

Highlights
  • Bhutan will start accepting UPI QR code transactions
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the service on Tuesday
  • UPI-powered BHIM app was launched in India in December 2016

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is set to be embraced by its neighbouring country Bhutan. NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has come into a partnership with Bhutan's central bank Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) for enabling QR code-based UPI transactions in the country. The service will be formally launched today (Tuesday, July 13) and will enable payments through the Indian government's BHIM app. With the new launch, Bhutan will become the first country to adopt UPI standards for its QR deployments. The country already accepts and issues India's RuPay cards.

The launch of BHIM UPI is touted to benefit more than 200,000 Indian tourists who travel to Bhutan every year. The RMA will ensure BHIM app through UPI QR transactions is accepted at all RMA-acquired merchants in Bhutan, the NPCI said in a press statement.

“Our vision has always been focused on taking our robust and popular payments solutions to global markets", said Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

The new experience will be launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a virtual ceremony that will be attended by her Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Namgay Tshering.

Back in December 2016, the government launched the BHIM app in the country as a local solution to enable cashless transactions. It was developed by the NPCI and is based on UPI, which enables e-payments directly through banks.

Shortly after the launch of the BHIM app, the UPI mechanism was adopted by several third parties including Paytm and PhonePe. Apps such as Google Pay (formerly called Google Tez) also debuted with UPI support.

According to NCPI data, as many as 229 banks are now live on UPI, which resulted in a combined transaction volume of 2,807.51 million worth Rs. 5,47,373.17 in June. Walmart-owned PhonePe dominates the market of UPI apps, with a share of over 46 percent. The government's BHIM app comes sixth. It managed a share of 22.84 percent last month with transactions worth Rs. 7,319.77 crores.

The NPCI said that UPI-enabled commerce was worth $457 billion (roughly Rs. 34,04,000 crores) in 2020, which is equivalent to approximately 15 percent of India's GDP.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Unified Payments Interface, UPI, BHIM UPI, BHIM app, Bhutan, NPCI International Payments Limited, NIPL, NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India, Royal Monetary Authority
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
Classic Loki Richard E. Grant on Doctor Who Comparisons and the Suit’s Great Disappointment

