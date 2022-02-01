Union Budget 2022: 75 Digital Banking Units Proposed to Be Set Up in 75 Districts

“There will also be a focus to promote use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly,” Sitharaman said.

At the Union Budget 2022 session, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said 75 Digital Banking units have been proposed to set up in 75 districts across the country to mark 75 years of India's independence. Digital banking will take its benefits in a consumer-friendly manner to every nook and corner of the country, Sitharaman said. “There will also be a focus to promote use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly,” she said.

