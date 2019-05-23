Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Voice Assistants' Default Female Voice Raises Sexism Concerns Over 'Hardwired Subservience': UN

Voice Assistants' Default Female Voice Raises Sexism Concerns Over 'Hardwired Subservience': UN

UN's culture and science organisation released a report released Wednesday.

By | Updated: 23 May 2019 16:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Voice Assistants' Default Female Voice Raises Sexism Concerns Over 'Hardwired Subservience': UN

Are the female voices behind Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa amplifying gender bias around the world?

The United Nations thinks so.

A report released Wednesday by the UN's culture and science organisation raises concerns about what it describes as the "hardwired subservience" built into default female-voiced assistants operated by Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

The report is called "I'd Blush If I Could." It's a reference to an answer Apple's Siri gives after hearing sexist insults from users. In "The Rise of Gendered AI and Its Troubling Implications" section, the report says it's a problem that millions of people are getting accustomed to commanding female-voiced assistants that are "servile, obedient and unfailingly polite," even when confronted with harassment from humans.

The think piece is described as shining "a critical light on the sudden proliferation of digital assistants gendered as female. It looks most closely at voice assistants such as Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri technology, as well as, to a lesser extent, chatbots and virtual agents projected as women."

The agency recommends tech companies stop making digital assistants female by default and program them to discourage gender-based insults and abusive language.

"This publication was prepared by UNESCO for the EQUALS Skills Coalition, one of three coalitions that comprise the EQUALS partnership. EQUALS is a global partnership of governments and organisations dedicated to promoting gender balance in the technology sector by championing equality of access, skills and leadership for women and men alike," the UN report notes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UN, Siri, Alexa
US Blacklisting of Huawei Prompts Global Firms to Follow Suit
EE Keeps Huawei in First British 5G Network but Halts Handsets
Honor Smartphones
Voice Assistants' Default Female Voice Raises Sexism Concerns Over 'Hardwired Subservience': UN
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. How to Watch Election Results 2019 Live on Hotstar, SonyLiv, Jio, Voot, Others
  2. Google Search Gets a New Look on Mobile Devices
  3. This Could Be the World's First Smartphone With a 64-Megapixel Camera
  4. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  5. This Is Our First Official Look at Redmi K20
  6. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  7. 2019 iPhone Family Could Have As Many As 11 Different Variants
  8. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  9. Acer Unveils Updated Nitro 5, Swift 3 Laptops With 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs
  10. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.